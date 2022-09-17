American racing drivers rally behind Colton Herta after he was snubbed for F1 spot

The US motorsport family has rallied behind Colton Herta’s Formula 1 pursuit, stressing that the ‘elitist’ sport does not want US drivers involved.

Herta, 22, was strongly linked with a spot on the grid for 2023 until this week, when it was reported that Red Bull – and sister team AlphaTauri – had abandoned their plans to give him the mandatory super license needed to get a seat. to deserve.

The winner of the IndyCar race was tipped to drive for AlphaTauri next season amid a turmoil of the grid, and he would be the first American driver in the sport since Alexander Rossi in 2015.

Colton Herta rejected for a spot on the Formula 1 grid for the 2023 season

His fellow American drivers focused on the sport and how they think they are not welcome

Graham Rahal, an IndyCar driver, believes F1 is ‘elitist’ and only wants American money

But his entry into the pinnacle of motorsport prevented him from achieving the full 40 points needed to give him an automatic super license – he only has 32 – or whether Red Bull can get an FIA waiver .

Red Bull has since abandoned their efforts to do so, opting instead for a different route, leaving Herta without an F1 ride and little chance of getting one in the near future.

There was an outcry from his fellow American drivers on social media, with IndyCar driver Graham Rahal responding to a journalist’s comment that “F1 has no interest in American drivers, only US dollars.”

He said, ‘Damn it. F1 is an elite sport. They don’t want us. Remember that. They want money from American corporations, they want money from wealthy American individuals. But she doesn’t care about the rest. Always has been, always will be.’

Red Bull team advisor Helmut Marko admitted it’s important to have an American driver

Red Bull and director Christian Horner have abandoned plans to get Herta’s super license

Meanwhile, NASCAR Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski added: “One thing that has been consistent in motorsport for the past several decades – F1 garage for American’s: “You are not welcome here.”

Rossi – the most recent American on the grid – also weighed in on Saturday morning and wrote a long, strong statement on his social media pages, denouncing the super licensing situation as the ‘fundamental problem’ of getting Americans into F1.

It said, “I’ve kept my mouth shut long enough, so here it goes. I’m so fed up and tired of this back and forth about super license points. The whole premise was to prevent people from buying their way into F1 and let talent be the motivating factor.

‘That is amazing. We all agree that Colton has the talent and ability to drive in F1. That’s great too and he should get that chance if it’s offered to him. Period of time.

“Motorsport still remains the most talked-about sport in the world where money can be more important than talent.

US motorsport fans attend the IndyCar season finale wearing Herta shirts

“What’s disappointing and I think the fundamental problem is that the sporting element so often took a backseat to the business side that there had to be a method for certain teams to stop hiring drivers based solely on their financials.” support.

Ultimately, out of greed or necessity, these past decisions cost Colton the chance to decide for himself whether he wanted to change career paths and race in F1. No points on a driver’s license.’

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has also openly admitted how progressive it would be to have an American driver on the grid, especially given that there are now three races on the calendar in the US for 2023.

The Miami Grand Prix, pictured during the 2021 race, is one of three US-based F1 circuits

Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz (left-right) celebrate on the podium in Miami

“It’s a shame people don’t realize the value an American driver, especially a man like Colton Herta, would bring to the booming American market, especially with three F1 races,” he said. Motorsport-Total.

Las Vegas is scheduled for 2023, alongside the also new Miami Grand Prix and the historic United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas.

There are two Canadians on the starting grid in Lance Stroll and Nicholas Latifi, but still no Americans to follow in the footsteps of Phil Hill and Mario Andretti, who have both won world championships.

The last of those two men was the last to win a race in F1, all the way back in 1978 at the Dutch Grand Prix.