American media eats up Harry and Meghan’s Netflix claims

US media ate Harry and Meghan’s Netflix claims that they were victims of British media and racially discriminated against in the first round of comments to the couple’s new bombshell docuseries.

The first three episodes of the six-part series aired this morning and have already divided viewers and media.

Morning show hosts such as Meghan’s boyfriend Gayle King on CBS said it was a “good thing” that the pair “finally” got to have their “say” — despite previously telling their story to Oprah and telling it in episodes of a Spotify podcast.

CBS foreign affairs correspondent Holly Williams gushed that it was a “beautifully produced” series that shows the inner workings of a couple in love who have been “victimized” by the press.

Meghan's friend Gayle King said it was a 'good thing' that the couple got to 'tell their story'

CBS foreign affairs correspondent Holly Williams gushed it was a "beautifully produced" series

ABC reporter Lama Hasan launched her report with a generous description of the series: “This gives unprecedented access to Harry and Meghan, packed with their personal photos. They want to tell their version of the story… all these interviews were conducted before the Queen’s death,” she said

“A beautifully produced vision of a family victimized and pursued by the media. Some might say it’s a high-end reality show, but it’s also a sharp critique of British tabloid media and its relationship with the royal family,” she said.

She also claimed that Harry and Meghan’s sensational claims of racism against the royal family were “bolstered” by the fact that far-right extremists had threatened Meghan, despite having nothing to do with the media.

Back in the studio, Gayle said it was only “good” that Harry and Meghan got to share their story “in their words.”

‘People get to hear in their own words what they had to deal with. People will have a different perspective when they hear what they have to say.

NBC’s Today hosts refrained from praising or criticizing the couple, but Savannah Guthrie expressed her gratitude to royal correspondents watching the series so “we don’t have to”

Now they can have their say. It’s a good thing,’ she said.

On NBC, hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, along with the royal correspondents and reporters interviewed, were more balanced.

Keir Simmons pointed to the royals’ claim that none of them had been contacted for comment, despite Netflix claiming they declined to contribute.

Correspondent Katie Nichol also pointed out that Meghan and Harry were paid handsomely.

“You watched it so we don’t have to,” Savannah said at the beginning of the clip.

online, NBC news labeled the growing rift an “epic squabble,” but says the series offers “little new information about the couple and the controversies that have sprung up around them.”

The Washington Post said the series is ‘likely to anger’ British royals

Online, NBC referred to the ‘clash’ between the royal family and Harry and Meghan, describing the affair as an ‘epic feud’

CNN highlighted how the Duke and Duchess addressed the ‘unconscious bias’ within the royal family

The New York Times seized on Meghan’s complaints about racism and lax security in Toronto before she and Harry even got engaged

CNN highlighted how the Duke and Duchess addressed the “unconscious bias” within the royal family as they vehemently defended their decision to quit in the explosive “Megxit” spat.

The Washington Post said the streaming series is “likely to anger the British royals,” describing it as an “attempt to seize control of the story over their breakup.”

On ABC’s Good Morning America, correspondent Robert Jobson released the couple.

‘I found it quite difficult to look in some places because I think Harry didn’t know what day of the week it was.

“Meghan looked really lost and I’m not sure if they look back on this and think it was one of their finest hours.”

The second episode of the docuseries airs next Thursday.

So far, the docuseries has revealed no new information about the couple or how they claim they were treated by the royals.

It’s been likened to a Kardashians-style reality TV look at the life of a couple who complained about insufficient privacy in the past.

The royal family has yet to comment on the series and it is unclear if they will.

More and more calls are being made for King Charles III to strip them of their royal titles as a result of the new attack on the family.