American media claim that William and Kate are ‘floundering” after a difficult start on day two.

After a race brawl at Buckingham Palace threatened to overshadow US coverage of the Prince and Princess of Wales’s arrival in Boston, day two of the trip was disrupted by the bombshell teaser for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary.

Thursday was the second day of William and Kate’s three-day visit to Boston, and many major US outlets did not provide detailed coverage of the couple’s activities for the day, which included visiting a green technology incubator and meeting at-risk youth.

Reports often mentioned the clouds that have formed over the royal visit, starting with William’s godmother’s dismissal from a ceremonial role at the palace on Wednesday over her racist remarks to a black charity organiser.

The other shoe fell with the Netflix teaser released on day two of the trip, prompting TMZ to write “one royal controversy has exploded and another is on its way.”

Newsweek wrote that the royal visit had “grounded” and the New York Post noted that it got off to a “rocky start,” while Time chose to focus extensively on the buzz that greeted William and Kate at a Boston Celtics game at the night they arrived.

The Boston Globe, reporting on the site visit, opened with a straight news report of William and Kate’s activities on day two of the trip, making no mention of the controversies.

Newsweek magazine offered a highly critical analysis of the second day of the trip, writing that the “royal couple’s tour of Boston failed” after the Netflix teaser was released

However, Globe columnist Kevin Cullen did offer readers an overview of the Buckingham Palace racism scandal, writing that “Prince William’s attempt to showcase a new royal family in Boston was distracted by the old one in London.”

“The immediate challenge for William and Kate is to complete the remainder of their tour of Boston promoting the Earthshot Prize,” Newsweek noted.

“William’s Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony will take place on Friday and will be the centerpiece of the US tour,” the report added.

“But he will be playing on Harry and Meghan’s home court and may find he has already lost control of the story with two days to go.”

The New York Post reported that William and Kate were “all smiles” on Thursday despite the “rocky start” to their trip

US Weekly also reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales were ‘all smiles’ despite the ‘explosive’ trailer for the Meghan and Harry documentary

“William and Kate’s journey was marred by another scandal before they even landed,” the newspaper wrote, referring to Lady Susan Hussey’s dismissal over her racially charged comments.

“The ramifications of the allegations cast a long shadow over what should have been a successful journey — and were only exacerbated by the release of the trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s forthcoming Netflix documentary,” the Post added.

The entertainment magazine quoted royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti as saying Harry and Meghan’s Netflix trailer “shows how much they’ll do for as much publicity as possible in the first place.”

‘Drop [the trailer] the way they did on the first or second day of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ trip to the US for the Earthshot Prize shows just how eager they were to hijack that publicity,” Sacerdoti told the outlet.

“They will jump on his own brother’s journey to promote these environmental awards to steal that spotlight and get more attention,” he added.

Celebrity news titan TMZ didn’t mince words declaring that ‘one royal controversy has exploded and another is on the way’

Time magazine, on the other hand, focused its coverage extensively on the small amount of boos hurled at William and Kate during Wednesday’s Boston Celtics game.

TMZ took note of the Lady Hussey scandal and added, “And then there’s Harry and Meghan… Netflix has released a trailer for their upcoming documentary, and it’s clear they’re going after the fam.”

“The timing couldn’t be worse for the Royals… the Lady Hussey scandal brought racist allegations back to the forefront, and the ‘Harry & Meghan’ doc will almost certainly fan those flames,” the outlet added.

However, TMZ dismissed the boos hurled at William and Kate during Wednesday night’s Celtics game, noting, “That’s how Boston fans roll.”

In an article headlined “Why Prince William and Kate were booed on their US tour,” Time attempted to link the Lady Hussey scandal to Boston NBA fans’ crass response.

The basketball censure came just hours after the latest royal family controversy unfolded on home soil; Lady Susan Hussey, William’s 83-year-old godmother and an old lady of the household, resigned from her royal duties amid allegations of racist behaviour,” the magazine explains.

An essay in Vogue argued that the royal couple’s visit to Boston had “deeper meaning” and called it “an important exercise in restoring the image of the royal family in the US.”

Town and Country magazine wrote that Kate and William’s encounter with a boy dressed as a member of The King’s Guard offered “a sweet reminder of home.”

People Magazine highlighted another touching moment, when William greeted a crowd of well-wishers and spoke to a fan’s mother via video call

The Vogue senior living writer Elise Taylor noted that the visit comes “at a crucial time for the royal family” after Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey last year “threw an unflattering light on both Buckingham and Kensington Palace.”

Indeed, the trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix series – in which the Duke of Sussex notes that “no one sees what goes on behind closed doors” – suggests more details about their controversial departure will emerge soon. wrote Taylor.

She asked the question, “Will William and Kate’s charm offensive be enough?”

Other outlets found time to highlight some of the more light-hearted moments of the second day of the royal visit.

