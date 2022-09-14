American man fly to Australia to meet online girlfriend of two years

Despite planning to stay in Australia for two weeks, he was on a plane back to the United States within two days after the relationship failed.

An American man who traveled 20 hours to meet the love of his life for the first time flew home just two days after he first met her, despite planning to stay in Australia for more than two weeks.

A resurfaced episode of Australian Border Security shows American Caleb and Australian Cecilia meeting for the first time after spending two years in an online relationship.

Caleb had just landed in Sydney when he was sidelined by immigration officers who wanted to check his story.

American Caleb (above) flew 20 hours to his online Australian girlfriend of two years, Cecilia. to meet

After speaking with him for a short time, authorities said they were concerned because Caleb planned to spend two weeks in Australia, supported almost entirely by a person he had never met.

When asked if he had enough money to stay off the street if he and his mystery lover were arguing, Caleb said he had $100 in his wallet and access to maybe $30 in a debit account.

“I’ve spent more money than this situation,” Caleb told Immigration.

He then tells the cop he can’t reach Cecilia and asks them to call Melbourne Airport, where she’s waiting for him, hoping she’s spoken to an information desk.

Cecilia said she’d only seen one blurry photo of Caleb before she first met him, despite being in a relationship for two years

When Immigration manages to track down Cecilia, she confirms Caleb’s story and says she’s happy to support him during his two-week stay.

“I met him on the Internet about two years ago,” Cecilia said.

‘We started emailing each other and at the beginning of this year he asked me for my number. We’ve been chatting on the phone ever since.’

Caleb said he was ashamed of some of the “details” of his trip, mainly his lack of money, but was delighted to meet Cecilia.

“Things have a weird way of working and although I haven’t met her, we both love each other very much,” he said.

After the Immigration Department helped Caleb figure out his money situation for six hours, the couple met and returned to Cecilia’s house, but the relationship didn’t work out and he returned to the United States within two days, despite intending to to stay for at least two days. to soften

“I just need that closure of finally meeting her to cement all the things that have been said and all the feelings and all that.”

After six hours of immigration, Cecilia and Caleb finally met for the first time at Melbourne Airport.

Before that, Cecilia said she’d only seen one blurry photo of her online boyfriend in two years.

Video shows the couple standing awkwardly next to each other outside the airport gate, talking about the long flight.

They hugged and went to Cecilia’s house.

However, the two-year romance didn’t last long before Border Security confirmed that Caleb was flying back to the US just a few days later, despite planning to stay in Australia for more than two weeks.