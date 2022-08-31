American life expectancy dropped to 76.1 years in 2021 – the LOWEST since 1996 

<!–

The average American’s lifespan fell again in 2021 — reaching its lowest point in more than 25 years and declining in consecutive years for the first time since the 1960s, a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals.

The average American now lives to be 76.1 years old, losing nearly a full year of life from the 77-year figure recorded a year earlier, and down 1.8 years from before COVID-19 in 2019. The is the first time life expectancy in the US has fallen in consecutive years since 1963, and the biggest drop in two years since 1921.

Covid’s deadliest year was 2021, where the massive winter wave starting every other year, followed by the summer Delta variant-powered wave, was found to be largely responsible for the 460,000 deaths attributed to the virus. Accidental injuries also increased dramatically, contributing to the loss of life expectancy, combined with a slight increase in heart disease, liver disease and suicide deaths.

Asian Americans have the longest lifespan, even after losing 2.1 full years of life between 2019 and 2021. Hispanic Americans were hardest hit by the first two years of the pandemic, with life expectancy falling 42 years from 81.9 to 77.7. Black and Native Americans live the shortest lives of all ethnic groups in the US

Life expectancy among men and women fell significantly between 2019 and 2021 and the COVID-19 pandemic caused a surge in deaths. The virus was responsible for 460,000 deaths

In every ethnic group, men lost more life years than women between 2019 and 2021. Asian men won 0.1 years longer in 2021, the only example of an increase in the two-year period

The data was published Wednesday by the National Center for Health Statistics, part of the CDC.

The figures are preliminary and may be updated in the future. Contrary to previous reports, no data was included for each individual US state.

Women of any race still live significantly longer than men. The average American woman lives 79.1 years, nearly six full years longer than the 76.1 years recorded by men.

Gender inequality is greatest among black and Native Americans, with women in both ethnicities living an average of 7.7 years longer than their male counterparts.

In each of the five ethnic groups included in the study, men lost more life years than their female counterparts.

The greatest disparity occurred among Native Americans, where men lost an average of 9.4 years between 2019 and 2021, compared to 7.3 among women.

For Latin Americans, men lost 4.9 years, while women lost 3.7, a 1.2-year loss of life.

The gender inequality among black Americans was 1.8 years. It was 0.7 years for whites and only 0.1 for Asians.

Asian men were the only group whose lives extended from 2020 to 2021, extending lifespans by 0.1 years.

Covid was the main contributor to the decline in life expectancy in 2021, while a sharp drop in deaths from pneumonia, respiratory disease and Alzheimer’s disease helped reduce the impact on loss of life

The biggest contributor to this loss of life was Covid, which took an average of 50 life years across the entire population.

Accidental injuries also take 16 years of life – an increase compared to usual years. Heart disease (an average of four years of life lost), liver disease (three) and suicide (two) also impair life expectancy.

There were, however, some mitigating factors. A sharp drop in deaths from flu and pneumonia added nearly 39 years of life.

However, this could be an attribution error as many deaths that could be linked to these conditions were instead attributed to Covid.

The same may have happened for respiratory diseases, which have shifted enough to add nearly 29 years of life to the population.

Despite Alzheimer’s deaths increasing during much of the pandemic, the changes in 2021 resulted in an average of 18 years longer lives compared to the year before.