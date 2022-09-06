American is left SHOCKED after being admitted to an Australian hospital

An American woman who moved to Australia with her family was shocked by how streamlined and convenient the healthcare system is Down Under, having gone to the emergency room on the first day she arrived.

Gigi, 32, from California, moved her young family to the Northern Territory last month after her partner landed a job with the Australian government.

The mother has chronic health problems and a disability and was so exhausted from the marathon flight from Los Angeles that she was hospitalized shortly after landing.

Gigi told Daily Mail Australia she couldn’t believe how quickly she was seen and how much care she received on her first day in the country.

“When you get to a hospital in the United States because there’s an opioid crisis, they assume you’re coming in to get high, not because you’re in pain,” she said.

“But right here they gave me strong painkillers. I thought; oh my god do you get that here? I don’t even know how to get that to the United States.”

An American woman who moved to Australia with her family was shocked by how streamlined and convenient the healthcare system is Down Under

Gigi, 32, from California moved her young family to the Northern Territory last month after her partner landed a job with the Australian government

Gigi, who works as a teacher in Darwin, admitted she was concerned she would need it immediately after arriving in Australia, but the nurses and doctors made her feel welcome right away.

They provided her with immediate pain medication and appropriate care, which helped her explain her situation.

‘I was really surprised by the care I received in the hospital. Everyone listened to me,” she told Daily Mail Australia.

“In the United States, you may have to wait for hours, even if you’re bleeding.”

Gigi told Daily Mail Australia she couldn’t believe how quickly she was seen and how much care she received on her first day in the country

The second time she went to the hospital, within two months, she had sprained her ribs and was in tremendous pain.

To her surprise, she was immediately visited by a physiotherapist after arriving at the hospital, who gave her a brace and medication to manage the pain.

‘I had to call other specialists. I’ve had cancer twice, I’ve been in remission for three years. So I was able to make appointments very quickly, sometimes it’s a waiting list, but I’m up north, the wait isn’t too long,” she said.

“Even the cost without Medicare is lower here, but it’s all upfront. In the United States you pay the insurance monthly and after you go to the doctor.’

Gigi was seen in the emergency department of a Darwin hospital immediately after arriving and said all the staff were extremely friendly and caring

Gigi said hospital costs for her recent visit were $980, but she was able to recover all but $100.

A similar treatment in the United States would cost her “at least $5,000.”

“Going to the emergency room can mean you’re out on the street, sicker or even dead. Bills will ruin your life, your credit,” she said.

“I was really worried about going to the hospital here because that’s where you wonder if they’re taking you seriously, giving you medicine or letting you stay in the hospital.”

She said her medical bills, which amounted to about $980, would have easily cost $5,000 in the US

She said it’s a broader systemic problem where politicians convince people they can’t provide better health care without raising taxes.

“Americans think that people in Australia and the UK pay higher taxes. That’s their objection to universal health care,” Gigi said.

“But what they don’t realize is that it could be them, get into a car accident or get sick.”

The mother said her family loved their first month in Australia and planned to stay for years to come.

“My son recently had a birthday party and everyone in his class showed up,” she added.