American Idol season 18 winner Just Sam is hospitalized for an unknown condition: ‘I need help’

American Idol winner Just Sam has been hospitalized this week with an unknown illness.

The 23-year-old singer – born Samantha Diaz – took to her Instagram Stories to give fans updates on her current health concerns, after she first reported being in hospital on Wednesday.

The star – who won season 18 of the singing competition – shared on Friday that she “seriously needs help,” although she reported feeling better at the same time. Sam has not explained why she is in the hospital.

She shared a photo of a scale and wrote: ‘100 lbs is crazy. I really need help.’ The hitmaker of Safe N Sound singer also thanked her fans, saying she’s feeling better: “I’m grateful to everyone for the prayers. I’m much better now.’

The singer was concerned that she was being followed on Wednesday after posting in her Stories: “Thank you to everyone who looked at me. I am ALIVE and out of the hospital.”

However, she appeared to be back in the hospital the next day. In a short video clip she was seen wearing a mask. “I need a better hospital. I hate it here. tbh,” she wrote.

Sam was also hospitalized in 2018, having written at the time, “This illness kept me from singing at one point when I had to sing the MOST!”

The singer previously shared her struggles with mental health. In June, she wrote on social media that “depression is real.”

‘I was tired, but I also really kicked the A** of this depression! And that’s what matters to me. GOD HAS me. No weapon formed against me shall prosper in Jesus name. I am so thankful to be a child of God. Knowing that whatever happens, God will work it out, THAT KEEPS ME. #Thank God.’

The star won American Idol in 2020. The season was virtual during the pandemic and all of Sam’s live performances on the show were done from her Los Angeles hotel room.

For her TV fame, Sam was a subway singer in New York City. She has reportedly since gone back to singing on the subway after revealing that she was “naked” after paying off her record label.

Sam signed a recording contract with Hollywood Records after winning the show, but she left the label without ever releasing an album.

‘I’m making music. I just can’t afford to release music because mixing and mastering music costs a lot of money. And I invested in myself and ended up broke. That’s the truth,” she said on Instagram in January.

“It’s just hard because I’m getting out of my pocket and having to pay bills. And American Idol isn’t going to pay my bills. Lionel Richie is not going to pay my bills. Katy Perry isn’t going to pay my bills. Luke Bryan isn’t going to pay my bills. I have to pay my rent. I have to make sure I eat every day, which is hard.”