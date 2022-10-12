American Idol runner-up Willie Spence, 23, posts video of himself singing before dying in accident

American Idol finalist Willie Spence posted a heartbreaking video of him singing a Christian song in a car just before he died in a horror crash.

The 23-year-old now shared chilling images of him singing “You Are My Hiding Place” before crashing into a parked semi-truck in Tennessee yesterday.

The talented singer kept his eyes closed as he tilted his head back and blared the emotional anthem from earlier in the day.

Moments later, Spence was in a car accident after allegedly repairing a condo on his way home to Georgia from Tennessee, according to TMZ.

Katharine McPhee revealed Spence passed away on Tuesday in a tear-jerking Instagram post on her feed.

The singer, who performed with him on American Idol, said “life is so unfair and nothing is ever promised.”

Her post was followed by an influx of heartbroken celebrities paying tribute, including producer Randall Emmett saying, “I’ll miss you my friend.”

Willie Spence, 23, was driving in Tennessee when he died in a car accident shortly after posting a video of himself on Instagram singing

Spence appeared in season 19 of American Idol and acted as one of the finalists in the season finale

The Season 19 American Idol finalists performed alongside co-star Katharine McPhee. She confirmed Spence’s death on social media in a grieving post that featured photos of her former American Idol star

McPhee posted a video of her and Spence announcing his death

The American Idol star who sang “Georgia on My Mind” on the Season 19 finale began his career at age three when he began singing at his grandfather’s church in Florida, according to Spence’s biography on Eventbrite.

Spence later took his singing career to the next level on YouTube for his 591,000 subscribers who have followed his live performances since about four years ago.

He began his journey on American Idol in February 2021 when he auditioned for Rhianna’s song “Diamonds.” He came in second behind singer Chayce Beckham in the final.

Film director Randall Emmett, who called Spence his friend, also mourned the singer on Instagram.

“My friend @williespenceofficial passed away today,” Emmett wrote. “My heart is broken and my prayers go out to his family. I met Willie four years ago after his amazing voice went viral on Youtube.”

“I was lucky enough to have him sing for me, live at my house and at other events, I will miss you my friend. I know you touched so many of us. My heart is broken. I will cherish our conversations, Rest in Peace, God bless you.’

Four-time Granny nominee Mickey Guyton also paid tribute to the fellow singer with a simple tweet on Wednesday morning.

“Dear God, tear dear Willie Spence,” Guyton wrote.

He began his journey on the show in February 2021, finishing second behind singer Chayce Beckham in the final

Film director Randall Emmett, who called Spence his friend, also mourned the singer on Instagram

Spence planned to perform live in London on November 12 for an evening of praise and worship at Trinity Baptist Church.

The American Idol legend would headline alongside special guest appearances from The Voice UK stars Lois Moodie, Emmanuel Smith, Loxton Mitchell and Kieron Daniel.

McPhee also commented on Spence’s previous post promoting the London event as he mourned his short life.

“Dear Willie… you have earned the stars and the moon,” McPhee wrote. “I’m so sorry the world is being robbed of more precious time with you. You were an absolute angel, I know you are up there now with the rest of the angels. God rest your soul.’

Spence was due to perform in London in November for an evening of praise and worship. He announced the sale of tickets two weeks before his death

Fans were quick to head to Spence’s latest post, where he sang in the car to acknowledge his shocking death.

“You glowed down here, but now you shine even more there,” wrote one fan. “Such a beautiful soul.”

“Now sing to the angels. Rest in peace Willie,” another added with a heart and prayer hands.

“It’s crazy that he posted this right before he got involved in the accident…you sure sang your way to the king of heaven,” one wrote in disbelief.

Some fans remembered the moments when they encountered the American Idol star and were “blessed” by his “humble” presence.

“Thank you for every humble encounter you’ve blessed me with,” wrote one fan. ‘Always a pleasure to be around. From the moment we met and sang together in my parking lot of all places. You are missed and we are here to comfort your mother and family. LITERAL. Rest in peace Willie.’