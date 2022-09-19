American Idol reunion! Kelly Clarkson poses with Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson

It was an unofficial American Idol reunion on Monday morning.

Talk show host and singer Kelly Clarkson was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Also featured at the event were American Idol veterans Randy Jackson, Simon Cowell and Paula Abdul.

The Stronger crooner looked stunning in a black dress with black boots and a gold necklace.

Kelly beamed with pride as she posed with her former American Idol costars.

She got her big break on the show in 2002.

Immediately after winning AI, Clarkson landed a recording contract with RCA Records. That same year, her debut double-A-side single, Before Your Love/A Moment Like This, was released.

At the event, Kelly stunned in black as she pulled her blonde hair back.

Simon wore a white shirt with black pants and black dress shoes,

Randy looked slim in a cream top, gray pants and black laceless sneakers.

And Paul Abdul looked fabulous in a pink dress with cutouts on the chest and stomach. She added gold platform heels.

Paula added earrings and looked youthful with her highlighted hair.

All three former Idol judges spoke about Kelly at her ceremony.

“Where we were very lucky with Kelly, not only were we able to find someone with a great voice, but she also had a great sense of humor, personality and charisma,” Simon told a press release, adding that American Idol wouldn’t would have been so popular had it not been for Kelly.

Kelly’s star is the 2,733rd star on the monument and is located at 6801 Hollywood Blvd in front of Ovation Hollywood.

Also at the event were her two children, River and Remington, who she shared with ex Brandon Blackstock.

Kelly and Brandon married in 2013 and became parents to daughter River and son Remy before splitting in 2020, with the singer filing for divorce over irreconcilable differences.

The divorce was finalized in August 2021.

Meanwhile, Kelly will be lifting the lid on her split from husband Blackstock on her new album.

The 40-year-old singer is gearing up to release her first record in five years in 2023, and the new songs will focus on her grief as her marriage broke up — with the star writing about 25 songs a week in the wake of her death. the couple divorced back in 2020.

In an interview with Variety published this week, Kelly explained, “When my ex and I first broke up, there were a lot of emotions. It was difficult. My producer and I laughed yesterday because I thought, ‘Remember that time we wrote 25 songs in a week?’

“A lot of that is on the album. I literally wrote most of these almost two years ago. Then I said to my label, ‘I can’t talk about this until I’ve experienced it,’ and it just took some time to do that.”

The ‘Because of You’ hitmaker insisted she was not focused on her music for a long time due to other work commitments and raising her two children with Brandon, but the divorce prompted her to return to the studio.

She added: “I hadn’t really worked hard on an album until it was necessary. I was just really busy. There were so many jobs, and I’m a single mom – well, even if I’m married, it’s a lot, trying to fit kids’ schedules and all that sort of thing.

“But then the whole divorce thing happened, and I had to write it down. And then I didn’t know if I would let it go, because you can be very angry in that state of mind. So some songs definitely cover the range of emotions; everything is on the album.’

The ‘Since U Been Gone’ star added to the new record: ‘It’s almost like the arc of a relationship, because the beginning is so beautiful and so sweet, and then it evolves. And sometimes it doesn’t evolve the way you want.’

This comes after Kelly shared their new spin on the first’s classic ‘9 to 5’ with Dolly Parton.

Their bleak new rendition can be seen in the upcoming movie ‘Still Working 9 to 5’, which is all about the 1980 blockbuster ‘9 to 5’, which starred Dolly alongside Jane Fonda, Dabney Coleman and Lily Tomlin.

Dolly had said last month, “I was stunned to hear what Shane… [McAnally, producer] done with my song.

‘This arrangement shows how different a song can be and how the story can be told in a completely new way. A special thanks to Steve Summers [Dolly’s creative director] for getting this whole musical venture rolling.”