American Horror Story drops eerie bondage-themed teaser for New York-themed season 11

American Horror Story released a creepy teaser this week for its upcoming 11th season, which centers on New York City.

The sneak peek starring Zachary Quinto indicates that it will focus on the “deadliest year” and is full of hints about sexual slavery.

Characters in sadomasochistic outfit flash the flesh and wave chains, and are seen wearing a gleaming metal skull.

Several characters are shown dressed in form-fitting leather outfits that are kinky accented with metal spikes.

You see characters in spicy BDSM attire grab onto each other and begin the process of taking off each other’s clothes.

In one particularly chilling shot, a syringe is seen squirting what looks like blood into a bright orange tropical cocktail.

The teaser promises a bleak and dingy New York City, with a dimly lit shot of a filthy subway rushing through a tunnel.

Even young New Yorkers who enjoy a night of dancing at a nightclub can’t escape the dark underbelly of the city that never sleeps.

One by one, they see an ominous figure in their midst, and they turn and look at the newcomer with increasing concern.

Between them is someone wearing a black leather gimp mask – which is completely covered in massive metal spikes.

Ryan Murphy created American Horror Story with his longtime collaborator Brad Falchuk, now Gwyneth Paltrow’s husband.

Zachary Quinto returns to the anthology series, where he appeared in its second season nearly a decade ago.

His co-stars include Carrie Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd, Broadway diva Patti LuPone, Being Human hunk Russell Tovey, and comedian Sandra Bernhard.

The official description on the FX website refers to the current state of New York City, where crime is spiraling out of control.

“In American Horror Story: NYC, mysterious deaths and disappearances are on the rise in the city,” the synopsis teases. “Meanwhile, a doctor makes a terrifying discovery and a local reporter becomes the headline of tomorrow.”

American Horror Story: NYC will consist of 10 episodes, with a two-part premiere airing October 19 on FX and arriving on Hulu the following day.

Ryan Murphy is currently enjoying the success of his latest Netflix series Monster, starring American Horror Story, the tough Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer.