American HBO actress is mauled by an angry seal pup while swimming in South Africa

An HBO actress was bitten six times by an angry seal pup while swimming off the coast of South Africa, sending her to the ER with bloody fingers.

Loulou Taylor posted about the attack, which took place on Tuesday at Clifton Beach in Cape Town, on Instagram, jokingly likening it to a scene from Jaws, albeit with a seal instead of a shark.

Video of the incident shows the one-year-old Cape fur seal attacking a boy playing in the shallows for the first time. As soon as the boy broke free, a lifeguard on the beach blew his whistle and instructed swimmers to get out of the water.

Moments later, Taylor was also attacked and began to struggle with the disgruntled seal. A man approached to help, grabbed it by its fins and flung it into the sea and away from shore.

HBO actress Loulou Taylor (pictured) was bitten six times by an angry seal pup while swimming off the coast of South Africa

Taylor is a South African born and LA raised actress who appeared on the hit HBO show Raised by Wolves playing a recurring character Cassia.

After the attack, she posted photos of a bloodied finger with a visible cut. She wrote: ‘Be careful swimming in Clifton! I was attacked by a seal in the water and bitten 6 times which required an ER visit and strong antibiotics. They have big teeth!’

A day later on Wednesday, she posted photos of two fingers bandaged and said she was recovering. Status update! I am on the mend,” she wrote.

Because seals can carry bacteria in their mouths, Taylor was given “strong antibiotics.”

On Instagram, Taylor jokingly compared the incident to a scene from Jaws, albeit with a seal instead of a shark

The year-old Cape fur seal first attacked a boy playing in the shallows before swimming out and biting Taylor

Brett Glasby, program coordinator at the Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation, suggested the seal’s erratic behavior could have been caused by an algal bloom in South African waters that caused the release of toxins.

He the local newspaper told the Daily Maverick since December there has been a peak in the number of seal attacks.

It’s not aggressive behavior, it’s defensive behavior. Last year we had a mass extinction on our coasts that was attributed to domoic acid poisoning from red tide algal blooms.

“The seals are consuming fish and shellfish with domoic algal bloom poisoning,” he said. “One of the symptoms is swelling of the brain.”

He said this causes neurological damage that is suspected to cause a greater number of seizures, but that without an MRI scan of the seal’s brain it cannot be said for sure.

Taylor is a South African born and LA raised actress who appeared on the popular HBO show Raised by Wolves

In an Instagram post, Taylor warned that the little seal had sharp teeth when she posted a photo of her bloodied finger

An alternative explanation was presented by Dune Spence-Ross, of the Hout Bay Seal Rescue Center.

He told News24: “Any predator surrounded and harassed like the seal would have reacted the same way, but of course the video doesn’t show the part where the seal is stressed by a crowd of people surrounding it.”

‘Yesterday the beachgoers were lucky,’ he added, ‘it was only a yearling, about 12 months old, which looked like it weighed no more than 10 kg.

“If that had been an adult seal, the headlines would have been very different.”