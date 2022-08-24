American goes viral after live-tweeting his first game of AFL with hilarious results
American goes viral as he goes crazy over his first AFL game as he watches Collingwood’s miraculous finish to beat Carlton: ‘These guys run a marathon in a fistfight’
- American man Jason Quist took Australian fans on a journey with his take on the AFL
- He expressed his shock at the brutal nature of the Collingwood vs Carlton match
- Quist hilariously described Aussie Rules as a ‘fist fight marathon’
Last Sunday’s Carlton vs Collingwood AFL blockbuster was one of the best footy ads you’ll see, and luckily for American Jason Quist it was the first Australian rules game he’d ever seen.
The Chicago-based American shared his bizarre thoughts on the game – and after some initial confusion, it was safe to say he enjoyed what he saw during Collingwood’s heart-wrenching one-point win.
“Don’t get this wrong, but Australian rules football is one of the most incomprehensible games I’ve ever seen in my life, and I’m determined to find out in this twitter thread,” Quist wrote.
After a few of his questions were answered by avid Aussie fans, Quist was hooked: “I THINK WE ARE SOMETHING FRIENDS.”
Magpies superstar Jeremy Howe (far right) takes a screamer in Collingwood’s thrilling win over the Blues on Sunday
The eager American was stunned by the ‘huge’ field, questioned whether players should dribble (read: bounce) in open play and described scoring a major as ‘Bend It Like Beckham to get it into a relatively narrow target’ .
It led to dozens of Australian fans – and the AFL itself – expressing their hilarity.
Collingwood players celebrated their incredible win over Carlton from behind on Sunday
Carlton, who was ahead for much of the game, did what they did best and managed to pull defeat out of the jaws of victory, and at one point Quist caught his eye.
Pies superstar Jamie Elliot took a screamer with just minutes to go to give Collingwood hopes of keeping Carlton in check.
Quist couldn’t believe what he’d seen.
“Oh man, this little fellow (Elliott) just climbed on the back of one of the Blues and now the Pies are back in full swing,” he wrote.
Perhaps his best analysis of the AFL was to boldly describe it as a “marathon in a fistfight.”
“I’ll say, I know a lot of meatheads see sport for the first time and go ‘I’d be the LeBron (James) of this.” I would not. These guys are mad all the time, probably because they’re running a marathon in a fistfight,” Quist wrote.
Collingwood rising star Nick Daicos (right) takes on Matthew Cottrell (center) during the heated game
St Kilda legend Nick Riewoldt, whose wife Cath is American, was thrilled with Quist’s response to the instant classic.
‘This is all. We take it for granted!’ Riewoldt responded to the AFL’s official Instagram account.
It begs the cynical question; is Quist a top secret marketing agent of the AFL?
Zac Fisher (in blue) and Isaac Quaynor battle for the ball in Sunday’s game
His last tweet, in response to an Aussie not interested in his chatter, simply said, “Tough teennails … because in two weeks I’m BACK for the @AFL Finals!”
Quist was all over the official AFL social media channels – so we’re sure we haven’t heard the last of this hilarious Yank.
Either way, when the first bounce goes up next Thursday for the Lions vs Tigers blockbuster, fans will only be interested in which team manages to capture the elusive Holy Grail.