American goes viral after live-tweeting his first game of AFL with hilarious results

Last Sunday’s Carlton vs Collingwood AFL blockbuster was one of the best footy ads you’ll see, and luckily for American Jason Quist it was the first Australian rules game he’d ever seen.

The Chicago-based American shared his bizarre thoughts on the game – and after some initial confusion, it was safe to say he enjoyed what he saw during Collingwood’s heart-wrenching one-point win.

“Don’t get this wrong, but Australian rules football is one of the most incomprehensible games I’ve ever seen in my life, and I’m determined to find out in this twitter thread,” Quist wrote.

After a few of his questions were answered by avid Aussie fans, Quist was hooked: “I THINK WE ARE SOMETHING FRIENDS.”

Magpies superstar Jeremy Howe (far right) takes a screamer in Collingwood’s thrilling win over the Blues on Sunday

Hi @AFL Don’t take this the wrong way, but Aussie Rules football is one of the most incomprehensible games I’ve ever seen in my life, and I’m determined to find out in this twitter thread. I just want you to know I’m doing my best but NO SPOILERS — Jason Quist (@jasonmquist) August 21, 2022

I think you can have one blocker on set shots, which would be like having one bully in the lane for free throws in basketball, and I THINK WE’RE FRIENDS ON SOMETHING — Jason Quist (@jasonmquist) August 21, 2022

The eager American was stunned by the ‘huge’ field, questioned whether players should dribble (read: bounce) in open play and described scoring a major as ‘Bend It Like Beckham to get it into a relatively narrow target’ .

It led to dozens of Australian fans – and the AFL itself – expressing their hilarity.

Collingwood players celebrated their incredible win over Carlton from behind on Sunday

Ok it seems like they call the end of the field the sweet spot but then they have to Bend It Like Beckham to get it into a relatively narrow target! — Jason Quist (@jasonmquist) August 21, 2022

Look, a guy took a shot they call a ‘double bender’ and honestly he didn’t celebrate it enough — Jason Quist (@jasonmquist) August 21, 2022

WAIT THE REF GETS ALSO WING THE BALL OVER HIS HEAD TO ENTER IT ARE YOU SERIOUS — Jason Quist (@jasonmquist) August 21, 2022

Carlton, who was ahead for much of the game, did what they did best and managed to pull defeat out of the jaws of victory, and at one point Quist caught his eye.

Pies superstar Jamie Elliot took a screamer with just minutes to go to give Collingwood hopes of keeping Carlton in check.

Oh MAN, this little guy just climbed on the back of one of the Blues and now the Pies are all over this again — Jason Quist (@jasonmquist) August 21, 2022

Quist couldn’t believe what he’d seen.

“Oh man, this little fellow (Elliott) just climbed on the back of one of the Blues and now the Pies are back in full swing,” he wrote.

Perhaps his best analysis of the AFL was to boldly describe it as a “marathon in a fistfight.”

“I’ll say, I know a lot of meatheads see sport for the first time and go ‘I’d be the LeBron (James) of this.” I would not. These guys are mad all the time, probably because they’re running a marathon in a fistfight,” Quist wrote.

Collingwood rising star Nick Daicos (right) takes on Matthew Cottrell (center) during the heated game

I will say, I know a lot of meatheads see sport for the first time and say ‘I would be the source of this’. I would not. These guys are mad all the time, probably because they’re running a marathon in a fistfight — Jason Quist (@jasonmquist) August 21, 2022

St Kilda legend Nick Riewoldt, whose wife Cath is American, was thrilled with Quist’s response to the instant classic.

‘This is all. We take it for granted!’ Riewoldt responded to the AFL’s official Instagram account.

It begs the cynical question; is Quist a top secret marketing agent of the AFL?

Zac Fisher (in blue) and Isaac Quaynor battle for the ball in Sunday’s game

His last tweet, in response to an Aussie not interested in his chatter, simply said, “Tough teennails … because in two weeks I’m BACK for the @AFL Finals!”

Quist was all over the official AFL social media channels – so we’re sure we haven’t heard the last of this hilarious Yank.

Either way, when the first bounce goes up next Thursday for the Lions vs Tigers blockbuster, fans will only be interested in which team manages to capture the elusive Holy Grail.