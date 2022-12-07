American Girl’s Body Image book draws criticism for promoting puberty blockers

The owner of the American Girl Doll brand, toy giant Mattel, has refused to explain why the company has published a book promoting puberty blockers amid growing backlash from parents.

A Smart Girls Guide: Body Image was released on November 1 and is aimed at children ages 3-12. The book contains advice on how to change your gender, without the blessing of your parents.

The official American Girl Doll Facebook page has now been beset by negative comments. One person wrote: ‘Your book is disgusting. It’s child abuse.

Neither American Girl Doll nor its parent company, Mattell, have responded to multiple requests for comment.

The publication of the book was first announced in February of this year. Mattel did not promote the book on its official Instagram page

One section of the book encourages preteen boys to seek out puberty blockers without the parents’ knowledge.

A press release promoting the book read in part: ‘Every girl needs to learn to live comfortably in her own skin, and this book will show her the way!’

Another person wrote: ‘I’m no longer a customer! American Girl is promoting this awakened gender ideology!’

While another said: “It seems like the American Girl Doll company should focus less on trying to bring the puberty blocker agenda to kids ages 3-14.”

A review on Amazon said: ‘A book that encourages boys to take puberty blockers (known to cause infertility and increase the risk of cancer) if they don’t feel good in their own skin. And does it give them resources to do it behind their parents’ backs? it’s not right. These kids hear enough about it in this world, there’s no reason to put it in a children’s book.’

Another negative review read: ‘A doctor does not assign your sex at birth. That is created long before you leave the birth canal. And tell girls it’s okay to use puberty blockers and give them resources if their parents don’t approve? SICK!! This book should teach girls how to be happy in their own GIRL body and how to accept it and be proud to be a girl.’

There are currently overwhelmingly more negative reviews of the book on the American Girl website. The only positive review, which reads, ‘I love how they included gender intersectionality and diversity. Beautifully written’, was published nine months before the book was published.

“In these pages, a girl will find everything she needs to know about loving her unique self, staying confident through her body’s many changes, and appreciating her body for the life it allows her to live,” the statement continued. .

She concluded, “Filled with activities, tips, crafts, and stories from real girls, this book is a feel-good reminder that all bodies deserve love and respect.”

Also this year, American Girl was criticized in an article written by LGBTQ nation for working with JK Rowling to produce a line of Harry Potter-themed dolls. The article was headlined: ‘American Girl is all about equality. So why did she team up with JK Rowling?

When contacted for comment, a spokesperson for Rowling, who has become famous for her skepticism about youth gender transition, said: “We will not comment.”

while writing on the Christian Publishing, Anne Young wrote: “Contrary to what the first few chapters seem to promote, the book begins to teach girls that their childhoods can be destroyed.”

She added: “She makes girls question the beauty of their bodies and even educates them on how they can find help to change their bodies, including the possibility of mutilating their distinctively feminine anatomy.”

In another section of her column, Young noted that Mattel has previously been behind other wake-up concepts, such as gender-neutral Barbie dolls.

She writes: ‘For those of you who may think I’m crazy, American Girl is under parent company Mattel, which has already released transgender Barbies. One of them recently appeared in my friend’s daughter’s ‘Surprise Barbie’ package. Her 8-year-old girl screamed in horror: ‘What is this, Mom?’

The book’s writer, Mel Hammond, graduated from college in 2014 and lists on his website that some of his “favorite things are trees, rainbows, and dairy-free ice cream.”

In 2021, Hammond wrote a book under the American Girl Doll brand called Love the Earth. The book focused on climate change.

Hammond, who lists her pronouns as “she/her” on her LinkedIn profile, started working for the company in 2019 and only held one job at a small software company in her hometown of Madison.

Hammond said about that book in an interview with American Girls Doll News: “I love educating people about the climate crisis, which is why writing this book was so much fun. I enjoy talking about climate change issues and sharing this book with neighbors, friends and family.’

The writer, whose body of work consists of the book in question and two other writings over the past two years, earned her master’s degree in children’s literature at Kansas State, where she says she “studied giant, out-of-place food in picture books.”

In her bio, she writes that she enjoys working at American Girl, which is also based in Wisconsin, citing how “last year for my birthday my coworkers bought me a two-pound tub of rainbow marshmallows, at which I called Marsh”.

An excerpt from the book, marketed to girls between the ages of three and 12, advises: “If you haven’t gone through puberty yet, your doctor might offer you medication to slow the changes in your body, giving you more time to think about your gender identity. “.

It also provides a list of resources for organizations children can turn to ‘if they don’t have a trusted adult’.

The book’s release comes amid a wave of increasingly aroused content from the American Girl brand.

Parents have since expressed outrage over the book’s content, with one mother saying it is using the guise of being just another educational partner for tween girls to deliver “misleading and dangerous” messages that convince girls to question their beliefs. bodies.

Earlier this year, its parent company, Mattel, recently released a transgender Barbie doll on the market. Before that, American Girl, which sells more than 30 million dolls a year, was selling an Asian doll when anti-Asian hate crimes were soaring in the United States.

The company has yet to comment on the controversial content.

It read: “Parts of your body can make you uncomfortable and you may want to change your appearance,” reads an excerpt deemed problematic by parents online, before stating “That’s totally fine!”

He goes on to advise children: ‘You can appreciate your body for all that it allows you to experience and still want to change certain things about it.’

On the same page, the book promotes the use of puberty blockers and tells girls to seek them out with their doctor if they feel confused about their gender but are not physically ready to undergo hormone therapy.

He added that the company is “stripping all innocence” with the book’s content.