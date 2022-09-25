American girl living in Australia claims her accent was mocked as ‘really stupid’

Viewers were divided on the ‘accent hatred’ and some agreed it was ‘annoying’

An American girl living in Australia claimed her accent was relentlessly mocked as “really f**king stupid” at a party.

Gigi, who lives in Melbourne, said she was introducing herself when a man interrupted her mid-sentence.

She said the Australian man at the party told her she sounded “really f**king stupid” in a TikTok video she called “#JusticeForCaliGirls.”

“I went to a party last night and I just introduced myself, trying to be nice to people,” she began the video.

American woman Gigi (pictured) said she was introducing herself at a party when she was interrupted by an Australian man who said her accent was damn stupid’

“And I was a little tipsy, but still. This damn dude just randomly interrupts me, and he says ‘you sound so damn stupid’.

“And starts talking like that, echoing what I said.”

Gigi told her viewers it wasn’t the first time her accent had been mocked.

“It’s not even the first time that’s happened to me here. It’s happened so many times,’ she said.

“I’m sure if you’re from Southern California and you’re a girl, and you’re cute, people probably tell you that all the time.

And honestly, hashtag justice for Cali girls. It’s a deep insecurity of mine.’

Viewers were divided on whether Gigi’s accent was “irritating,” with some saying the man who called her out “did what Aussies do.”

TikTok users were divided on whether they found Gigi’s accent “annoying,” with some saying her “hater” at the party was just doing “what Aussies do.”

“That man thought what every Australian thinks, go away,” one commented.

“We had enough American accents on TV, it sounds so weird to hear it in real life,” wrote another. “People here hate American accents, I tell you.”

Another viewer told Gigi that although she was “beautiful”, most Australians think the “Valley girl” accent sounds stupid.

“Aussies appreciate humility and hate arrogance, and sometimes Valley girls’ vibe comes across as arrogance,” they said.

Other viewers told Gigi (pictured) that Australians were just ‘jealous’ of her American accent

Other viewers told Gigi that Australians were simply “jealous” of her American accent.

“You sound so hot. I’m Australian, and they’re just jealous, we sound like bogans, you’re beautiful,” they wrote.

‘Always happens to me too! Like what should I do to change my accent,” commented another.

‘This is Australia, boys! It’s happened to me for years,” commented a third.

“I’m originally from the UK so I have a strong British accent and they’re doing this to me.”