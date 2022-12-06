American Girl accused of ‘stripping away innocence’ with book that teaches girls to change gender

Popular doll brand American Girl is facing backlash over a recent book that appears to push boys to change their gender.

Popular doll brand American Girl is facing backlash for pushing boys to change their gender in a recent book marketed to girls.

The recently published book, titled A Smart Girl’s Guide: Body Image, contains lines that provide advice to tweens on how to change their gender, apparently without the blessing of their guardians.

Parents have since based the book’s content on “misleading and dangerous,” citing the messages it seeks to send to its impressionable demographic.

The 96-page manual, billed as a “guide,” is marketed to girls ages 3 to 12, teaching them how to make permanent changes to their bodies and accept that they may be unhappy in the bodies they were born with. .

The book, written by resident American Girl author Mel Hammond, is currently available on store shelves nationwide and on the company’s website.

Its release comes amid a wave of increasingly aroused content from the dollmaker.

Earlier this year, his parent company, recently put a transgender Barbie doll on the market. Before that, American Girl, which sells more than 30 million dolls a year, was selling an Asian doll when anti-Asian hate crimes were soaring in the United States.

The company has yet to comment on the controversial content.

“Some parts of your body may make you uncomfortable and you may want to change your appearance,” reads an excerpt that online parents find problematic, before stating “That’s totally fine!”

He goes on to advise children: ‘You can appreciate your body for all that it allows you to experience and still want to change certain things about it.’

On the same page, the book promotes the use of puberty blockers and tells girls to seek them out with their doctor if they feel confused about their gender but are not physically ready to undergo hormone therapy.

The book advises: “If you haven’t gone through puberty yet, your doctor might offer you medication to slow the changes in your body, giving you more time to think about your gender identity.”

The book then tells readers that ‘if you don’t have a trusted adult, there are organizations all over the country that can help you. See the resources on page 95 for more information.’

Parents have since expressed outrage over the book’s contents, with one mother saying it’s using the pretense of being just another educational companion to a pre-teen girl to broadcast ‘misleading and dangerous messages that convince girls to question their bodies.

He added that the company is “stripping all innocence” with the book’s content.

Meanwhile, the writer-in-residence and editor of the book graduated from college in 2014 and lists on her website that some of her “favorite things are trees, rainbows, and dairy-free ice cream.”

Hammond, who lists her pronouns as “she/her” on her LinkedIn profile, started working for the company in 2019 and only held one job at a small software company in her Wisconsin hometown.

In her bio, she writes that she enjoys working at American Girl, which is also based in Wisconsin, citing how “last year for my birthday my coworkers bought me a two-pound tub of rainbow marshmallows, at which I called Marsh”.

The writer, whose body of work consists of the book in question and two other writings over the past two years, earned her master’s degree in children’s literature at Kansas State, where she says she “studied giant, out-of-place food in picture books.”

DailyMail.com has reached out to American Girl for comment.