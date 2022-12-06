Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » American expat was shocked to learn Christmas decorations are called baubles in New Zealand
Australia

American expat was shocked to learn Christmas decorations are called baubles in New Zealand

by Jacky
written by Jacky
An American expat living in New Zealand was baffled after scrawling the word

US expat reveals the one celebratory word used in Australia and New Zealand that baffled her the most: ‘I saw it at Kmart and was so confused’

  • An American woman in New Zealand was stunned after seeing a ‘weird’ word in Kmart
  • The expat couldn’t believe that Kiwis call Christmas decorations “trinkets” instead
  • New Zealanders claim that baubles are quite different from ornaments

By Sophie Finn for Daily Mail Australia

published: 14:57, Dec 6, 2022 | Updated: 15:08, Dec 6, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An American expat living in New Zealand was baffled after scrawling the word “baubles” on a package of decorations while shopping at Kmart for Christmas.

Maddie Gemmel, from Arizona, has been calling the festive sale “ornaments” all her life and was quick to take to Tiktok and share the culture shock moment with fans.

“I’m just here at Kmart doing my Christmas shopping and I’m confused about what I’m seeing so someone help me,” she said.

“I don’t think I’ve ever heard this word before. That should say ornaments.’

‘What kind of word is that. What? Do you say this or do you say ‘ornaments’ for tree decorations?’ she asked.

An American expat living in New Zealand was baffled after scrawling the word “baubles” on a package of decorations while shopping at Kmart for Christmas

The expat was extremely 'confused' after seeing a label on a pack of Christmas tree decorations describing them as 'trinkets' (right)

The expat was extremely 'confused' after seeing a label on a pack of Christmas tree decorations describing them as 'trinkets' (right)

However, Kiwis quickly explained that baubles and ornaments are not the same thing

However, Kiwis quickly explained that baubles and ornaments are not the same thing

Maddie Gemmel, from Arizona, has been calling the festive sale “ornaments” all her life and was quick to take to Tiktok and share the culture shock moment with fans.

Survey

Is the word “baubles” or “ornaments”?

  • Christmas baubles 137 votes
  • ornaments 20 votes
  • They are not the same 45 votes

Kiwis were quick to defend themselves, however, with many saying that ornaments and baubles are “completely different.”

“All baubles are ornaments, but not all ornaments are baubles,” one woman explained.

“Trinkets are round, but ornaments can be any shape or theme,” added another.

That’s actually the correct term. Ornaments can be any shape, baubles are round or teardrop shaped,’ another agreed.

Some commentators were offended that Madi was so shocked by the word difference.

‘Wow. It’s like being in another country,” said one man.

“Guys are waiting for her to find out that different countries also have different languages,” one woman added.

Differences between American and New Zealand slang:

American

Bye

Let’s go

Thank you

Awesome

This much

Cool

Don’t feel like it

Surely

New Zealand

Catch you

Are we?

Shot

Mean

to hope

Sweet as

I do not give a hoot

Hard out

(Source: madit american)

Madi has noticed other differences since moving to New Zealand, most notably variations in slang.

She and her husband often share the difference between American and New Zealand slang.

For example, she noticed that American people say ‘see you later’ while Kiwis say ‘catch up’.

You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

Ally Behan who died from meningococcal after Spilt...

Influencer Gracie Piscopo breaks silence

Test side facing complex issues to appeal to...

Australia news LIVE: Labor asks states to impose...

Australia news LIVE: Calls for ‘broken’ Medicare funding...

New Zealand parents lose custody of their ill...

DAN WOOTTON: As Harry and Meghan spread more...

Grace Tame posts Instagram birthday message in support...

Insulting note left by thief at Sydney Seaforth...

Meghan and Harry’s security detail cover up license...

©2022 - All Right Reserved. WhatsNew2Day

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More