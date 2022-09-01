American expat shares a VERY lengthy list of ‘culture shocks’ she’s faced in Australia

<!–

An American expat has revealed a list of things that have shocked her since she moved to Australia.

Tate Duane, who posts under the name Tatesescaperevealed she is amazed at everything from the way Australians drive and talk to the food served in restaurants.

The first on the list is that Australians drive on the other side of the road – which is ‘stressful’ for her.

“I’ve lived abroad before, I’ve driven on the wrong side of the road, but for some reason watching people drive stresses me out,” she said.

A left turn gives her the most fear – as she struggles with rules against turning right ‘on red’.

The second shock is that Australians like to shorten their words: “Every word is shortened, even if it doesn’t need to be shortened,” she said.

“Recently a lady came in and ordered two caps, and I thought she said two cups, so I gave her two cups, but she wanted two cappuccinos.”

She said the word “sharp” is never used in the US, but she’s heard it a lot since she came to Australia.

‘I think it’s so funny. Like when people text ‘KEEEEEN’ when they’re so excited about something,” she said.

She went on to compare American traditions and those from Australia.

“All of our plumbers in the US are stereotyped as these older men. Everyone is so young here. Like all electricians, plumbers, miners,’ she said.

She then said that Asian food is a ‘yes’ in Australia, while Mexican food is a ‘no’.

What are Tate’s top eight culture shocks after moving to Australia? 1 – Australians will shorten every word – including cappuccino to cap 2 – Using the word ‘sharp’ to express excitement 3 – Traditions are young – not old 4 – The music in clubs is techno and British rap 5 – The casual use of the C word 6 – Driving on the left, and red light rules ie not being able to turn right on red 7 – Asian food is great, but Mexican food is not 8 – There are no squirrels

She also pointed out that there is British rap and techno music everywhere – which is “wild” for an American to experience.

She added: “The way there are no squirrels on this entire continent amazes me,” she said. “How did that happen?”

She then points to the use of the C-word – something that many Australians feel comfortable with – while it is still very taboo in the US.

“My jaw dropped the first time I heard him lying around so casually,” she admitted.

Despite the huge list of culture-shocked, Tate says she loves being in Australia.

“I’ll probably never leave,” she said.

People also took the opportunity to educate the young traveler in the comments.

“Right on red would take you over traffic and you would die,” said one woman.

“What we lack in squirrels, we make up for in possums,” added another.