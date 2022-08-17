American David Bronstein mocks Australian tourism ad featuring two Aboriginal men at Uluru

An American man has ridiculed an Australian tourist advertisement by claiming that the image of two Aboriginal men sitting in Uluru would not entice visitors.

David Bronstein, a comedian who proclaims himself the “king” of nighttime TV in North America, saw the ad while walking in Toronto, Canada.

The advertisement ‘Don’t Go Small Go Australia’, featuring two Aboriginal men sitting by a campfire with Uluru in the background, was placed on the doorstep of Goway Travel – a privately owned North American tour company.

In a video shared on TikTok, David Bronstein (left) can be heard mocking the ‘Don’t Go Small Go Australia’ ad featuring two Aboriginal men sitting next to a campfire near Uluru (right) . The self-proclaimed ‘king’ of late-night TV wondered if the two men would seduce visitors down under

In a video shared on TikTok on July 27, Mr. Bronstein questions the ad’s effectiveness as he hears the board mockingly.

“See this sign, ‘Don’t Go Small Go to Australia’?” said Mr. Bronstein.

“Are these two…will this tempt you to go to Australia to meet these two boys?”

Mr. Bronstein adds jokingly, “Are these Hugh Jackman?”

Australians commenting on the video were outraged and shot back at Mr Bronstein’s “terrible comment”, claiming the late night TV star shouldn’t have worried because “we don’t want you”.

‘Shut up mate. Literally just shut the F*** UP,” one user wrote.

‘Since their culture is one of the oldest, yes, I think, come to Australia. Actually maybe not,” wrote another user.

A third commented, ‘Two uncles? Hell yeah, would love to hear their stories!!!!! Don’t be a hater, you might find a new friend or two!!!’

“Culture and connection to the land is something ignorant Americans will never understand,” claimed a fourth user.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted David Bronstein for comment.

Mr. Bronstein was the host and producer of a late-night reality series called American Stripper and sells his “DB media empire” merchandise online.

Tourism Australia launched its $40 million international travel campaign on February 14, aimed at luring tourists back to Australia after a two-year travel disruption caused by strict Covid-19 border restrictions.

Tourism Australia launched its $40 million international travel campaign in February after the country eased strict Covid-19 border restrictions on international travelers (pictured)

The campaigns feature traditional Aboriginal names of key cities and locations, along with people from the first nation (pictured)

Tourism Australia director Phillipa Harrison said the campaign would serve as a reminder of the country’s iconic destinations and experiences.

“It’s about reminding travelers whether they dream of exploration or in search of relaxation – Australia is the perfect destination for an epic adventure,” said Ms Harrison.

“Australia has great icons that we are known and loved around the world, such as the Great Barrier Reef, the awe-inspiring Uluru and the Sydney Harbor Bridge, and now is the time to remind the world of these things.”

The campaign features traditional Aboriginal names of key cities and locations, along with people from the first nations.

Ms Harrison said Australia’s Indigenous story grew significantly in appeal to international visitors and it was important to recognize that it was about more than ‘deserts and polka dot paintings’.