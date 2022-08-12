American claims Sydney has one of the best public transport systems ever seen: Trains in Australia

<!–

An American expat has been criticized online for his ‘incredibly bizarre’ opinion about the quality of public transport in Sydney.

“I just moved to Sydney and it has one of the best public transport systems I’ve ever seen,” Dylan Grady said in a now viral video on TikTok.

Thousands disagreed with him, but the American stood his ground and gave a profound explanation of why he thought he was right.

“A large part of the system consists of an absolutely large number of train lines that go all over the city,” he revealed first.

‘If you don’t live near a train station, a bus is guaranteed to take you from where you live to the nearest train station – and at most it takes a bus and a train to get there. anywhere in town,” Dylan said.

Dylan claimed the trains ran “very regularly” and that a passenger’s maximum wait time was between ten and fifteen minutes.

“One of the only drawbacks is that they don’t tend to run late at night,” he said sadly.

“The best part is that for just $9 – which is the maximum price on this line – you can go all the way to different cities such as the Blue Mountains, Newcastle and Wollongong!”

The American also raved about the city’s “robust ferry system” operating in Sydney Harbour, calling it “extremely convenient.”

But thousands disagreed with Dylan’s five-star reviews.

‘Sydney has the worst and least efficient public transport in Australia,’ noted one young man.

“How bad was it that you last lived to love Sydney’s public transport?” a concerned woman asked.

“It’s absolutely terrible,” said another irrevocably. ‘If one drop of rain falls on the rails, your train will be delayed by half an hour.’

Some were willing to make some concessions, but still admitted the flaws of the system.

“It’s good given the sprawl it has to fight, but it still has a lot of problems,” said one woman.

“I wouldn’t say it’s the best…but it’s certainly not the worst,” added another.

But hundreds came to Dylan’s rescue, defending Sydney’s humble transportation system.

“When I first came to Australia, I was absolutely amazed,” said one woman. “It may not seem great to many, but to Americans — it’s absolutely incredible.”

“Credit where credit is due… the trains have only failed five times in the last five years.”