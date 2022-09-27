American among 4 killed after tourist boat runs out of fuel, capsizes near Galapagos Islands

Four people are dead, including an American, after a tourist boat called the Angy capsized near the Galapagos Islands.

According to ABC News, officials said 31 people were rescued after the boat sank and two passengers are still missing.

Among those who did not survive were a US citizen, a Colombian and an Ecuadorian, officials said.

All three of the boat’s engines stopped working after the boat reportedly ran out of fuel in the middle of the water.

Rescue workers were seen on the water and on land Monday as crews worked to locate the two still missing after a tourist boat sank near the Galapagos Islands

Rescuers treat one of four bodies recovered from the water after the boat sank

The boat then capsized near the coast of Tortuga Bay.

Navy official Pablo Caicedo said at a press conference after the accident that the captain and assistant fled the scene after being rescued and taken to shore.

According to the Times of Israel37 passengers were on board when the boat began to sink.

Tourists came from places around the world, including Israel, Germany, Spain, the United States, and Switzerland.

Crews carefully bring one of the Angy’s four deceased passengers back ashore after the boat capsized on water off the Galapagos Islands

Of the nearly 40 people on board, “most” were not wearing life jackets, the Santa Cruz Harbor Master’s office said.

However, Caicedo said during the press conference that it was due to inactivity by the captain and crew that made the incident fatal.

Others said the boat may have exceeded capacity or the weather may have been a factor.

The searches continued late into the night as volunteers worked to locate the last two people on board the boat as it sank

“Conditions at sea were difficult yesterday, which could explain the accident,” Angel Yanez, mayor of Santa Cruz Island, which is part of the archipelago, told local media.

The names of those killed in the accident were not immediately released by officials.

Rescue workers are currently looking for the missing passengers.

The islands are located about 600 miles off the coast of Ecuador and were made popular by the research of Charles Darwin, who worked on his theory of evolution while studying island animals.