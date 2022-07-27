American Airlines passengers trapped on Charlotte runway for six hours with no AC or food 

Passengers on an American Airlines flight from Charlotte, North Carolina to New York had a wilting six-hour delay in two boiling hot planes without food or water as fellow travelers erupt around them.

Flight 327 took off with high hopes to leave the runway at 1:07 p.m. Sunday from Charlotte Douglas International Airport, which was scheduled to land at JFK three hours later.

However, after the passengers boarded, the flight crew identified a “maintenance problem” and takeoff was delayed while repairmen worked to fix the problem, airline Will Roach said.

Passengers comfort a Spanish-speaking woman who appeared to be having a panic attack that caused her to burst into tears during the long delay

Three hours later the problem persisted.

“Just spent three hours on a limited air-conditioning plane while they were repairing the fuel tank,” tweeted Charlotte Observer reporter Genna Contino during the extended hiatus from her trip to the Big Apple.

“It turns out they can’t fix it and now we’re switching planes,” Contino said.

The airline said it kept the jet bridge connected to the “pre-conditioned air duct connected and the boarding door open” throughout the delay during repair work.

Flight 327 stayed at the gate during repairs, but passengers said they were not allowed to leave the plane and the air conditioning was off.

That was little comfort to some passengers who got angry and lashed out at the delays.

“Entering hour 6 of sitting on a plane with no air conditioning, no food and drink. Someone on the run has a nervous breakdown. This is wild,” she tweeted.

Contino, who was on his way to attend a tax reporting conference at the City University New York University Journalism School, told MailOnline that a woman who spoke Spanish appeared to be complaining about the grueling conditions on the run and began to cry. the long delay.

American Airlines blamed lightning for flight delay, but passenger Genna Contino said there was no storm

“She was crying — it looked like an anxiety or panic attack,” she said.

A couple close to her had scored $300 tickets to the MLB interleague Subway Series opener, missed the opportunity to see the Mets dust the Yankees 6-3.

“They completely missed the game,” she said.

Contino said she had “trauma bonding” with fellow passengers who became increasingly frustrated as time went on.

She boarded the plane at 12.45pm, hoping to have wheels again shortly after 1pm

After the first announcement of a delay, flight attendants came over and offered half a cup of water to the dehydrated passengers, Contino said.

After a few hours, hope faded, and every time the pilot used the intercom, which she said didn’t happen often, passengers would moan and shout, “Give us free alcohol!”

But nothing eased the pain of waiting, she said.

The airline’s spokesperson insisted that passengers were allowed to scramble around and disembark as needed, but Contino said that was not in line with her experience.

“Someone next to me said they tried to leave but were told no,” she said.

As they entered hour three, the pilot announced they would be switching planes and the passengers of the Boeing 737 were herded into the waiting area.

“They didn’t say you have to go get food or that you have time to eat,” she said.

American flight crews boarded another flight to Orlando, Florida, while the weary passengers stood close together, not wanting to miss their flight.

“I just went to get a sandwich,” Contino said. “I just hoped I hadn’t missed my flight.”

At least one passenger bought another ticket on another flight after losing hope on flight 327.

The flight crew eventually boarded another flight at 4:30 a.m., but the airline claimed lightning in the area grounded the plane again until 5:58 a.m., according to Roach.

“It wasn’t storming and they never said anything about a storm,” Contino said.

She said the flight attendants apologized profusely during the ordeal.

“They haven’t done anything wrong,” she said. “It was a bad situation everywhere.”

She said the attendants were helpful in showing them how to fill out complaint forms on the airline’s website and that Contino had already received a $125 flight credit.

“We know it can be frustrating when trips don’t go as planned, and we apologize to our customers for the inconvenience,” Roach said in an email.

When the plane finally landed at JFK in Queens at 7:30 p.m., Contino said there were cheers in the cabin.

“Everyone applauded,” she said. “We thought we wouldn’t make it.”