American Airlines passengers duct-tape unhinged traveler who tried to open door mid-flight

A deranged American Airlines passenger was restrained with duct tape after trying to open the plane’s cabin door mid-flight.

The passenger on Flight 1915 from Milwaukee to Dallas allegedly attacked a flight attendant and tried to open the plane’s door mid-air Tuesday.

The disruptive traveler had asked a flight attendant if the door could be opened, claiming he needed to get off the plane, according to a police report obtained by ABC News.

After being told it was not possible, he allegedly became agitated and became louder and angrier before running towards the crew member in an attempt to reach the cabin door.

The flight attendant was able to keep him away from the door and three passengers sprang into action to keep him under control, ABC News reported.

Working together, the group restrained the passenger and used duct tape from an onboard flight kit to restrain his wrists and ankles.

The deranged passenger was wheeled off the plane and sent for a mental health evaluation.

An airline spokesperson said: ‘American Airlines Flight 1915 with service from Milwaukee to Dallas-Fort Worth was met by police upon arrival in DFW due to a disruptive customer.

A deranged passenger was restrained with duct tape after trying to open the cabin door while the flight was in the air, while other passengers and crew tried to stop him.

“The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority and we thank our team members and customers for managing a difficult situation,” the spokesperson added.

According to the report, the passenger was removed from the plane in a wheelchair and sent to undergo a mental health evaluation.

The flight attendant who managed to prevent the passenger from opening the cabin door was taken to the hospital for neck and wrist injuries.

The investigation continues and no charges have yet been filed.

This comes after another group of heroic passengers restrained a man on an American Airlines flight from Florida to North Carolina in October.

A video shared online showed a group of men leaning over another man and telling him to take his hands off the woman sitting next to him.

“Don’t touch her,” a man could be heard shouting in the passenger’s face, before he apparently gave an inaudible excuse.

“I don’t give a damn,” the man responds as the passenger argues that he took his hands off the woman. ‘Look at me, you screwed up, don’t touch it.’

At that moment, a second man warns that the apparently skilled passenger would be arrested if he touched the woman again.

“Get your fucking hands off him right now,” he said. “If you touch her again, you’ll be arrested, asshole.”

“The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority and we thank our team members and customers for managing a difficult situation,” an American Airlines spokesperson said.

In one incident in October, passengers were seen yelling at him to take his hands off the woman sitting next to him while a flight attendant tried to mediate.

The first man can then be seen asking the woman if she is okay, before passengers tell him to move to another empty seat, away from his fellow passenger.

While crossing the hallway, the alleged attacker shouts that he was the one who was attacked by the woman, which she flatly denied.

“No, you were not attacked,” the woman replied. “I put my hand over your mouth to make you shut up.”

But the man stood his ground and shouted: ‘You slapped me!’

At that point, many of the passengers who intervened sat back down, except for one man who was in the aisle among the other passengers.

The couple was escorted off the plane once it landed in Charlotte, North Carolina, and authorities said: “Two customers traveling together were involved in an altercation aboard American Airlines Flight 310 with service from Miami to Charlotte on the 2nd. October,” a spokesperson said. . ‘Local law enforcement responded and escorted customers from CLT Airport.

“We do not tolerate violence and thank our team members for their professionalism in handling a difficult situation.”

It is unknown if the passenger was arrested for any crime.