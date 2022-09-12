American Airlines first class passenger is jailed after she spat at a man on an LA flight

<!–

A New York woman has been sentenced to four months in prison for interfering with crew members aboard a Dallas to Los Angeles flight last year that had to be diverted to Phoenix, federal prosecutors said.

They said Kelly Pichardo, 30, and Leeza Rodriguez, 29, of the Bronx, were in first class when they began to intimidate other passengers aboard the flight.

Police arrested both women and removed them from the plane after it landed at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Feb. 24, 2021.

According to authorities, the women each assaulted a passenger during the flight and made racist remarks when a male passenger asked them to stop.

Pichardo is said to have spat at the unnamed man when he tried to record the altercation.

Mugshot of Kelly Pichardo 30 (left) and Leeza Rodriguez 29 (right). Pichardo was sentenced to four months in prison for interfering with crew members aboard a flight from Dallas to Los Angeles last year, while Rodriguez pleaded guilty and has yet to be convicted

Two women taking an American Airlines flight from Texas to Los Angeles were arrested at Phoenix Airport on Feb. 24, pictured in a 2021 stock photo

After the male passenger grabbed his phone, Rodriguez reportedly slapped his hand to prevent him from answering it.

The FBI and Phoenix Police Department have investigated the incident and charged the two women with disorderly conduct, including verbally and physically assaulting other customers and crew members.

The flight continued to Los Angeles without further incident after police arrested the two passengers at Sky Harbor International Airport.

Prosecutors said Pichardo has been ordered to pay nearly $9,200 in restitution to American Airlines as a result of the altercation.

They said Pichardo will be released under surveillance for three years after her jail term.

Rodriguez, the other passenger involved in the incident, has pleaded guilty and will be sentenced in November.

An American Airlines statement said, “We thank our crew members for their professionalism in managing a difficult situation.”

The airline called their alleged behavior “disturbing and unacceptable.”

Both women have been banned from future flights with the airline.