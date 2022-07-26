America set to have worst monkeypox outbreak in world ‘in days’, statistics suggest

America is expected to have the world’s worst monkeypox outbreak within days, statistics suggest as the number of cases increases as testing ramps up.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) identified 3,487 cases of the tropical disease as of Tuesday, behind only Spain with 3,596 confirmed infections.

The number of infections in the US is rising by an average of 216 a day – compared to 108 in Spain – suggesting the country is likely to catch up with its European counterpart this week.

dr. Bill Hanage, an epidemiologist at Harvard University, told DailyMail.com that the increase in testing picked up chains of transmission that had gone uninterrupted for “a while.” He said it was “reasonable” to suggest that the outbreak in America will “outperform” elsewhere.

The US population is seven times that of Spain – with 329 million inhabitants – and the country now also conducts more tests than many others, which is expected to leave its cases higher than those in other countries.

The chart above shows the cumulative number of cases in the US and the current total compared to that in other countries worldwide. The US only reports cases during weekdays and not on weekends. The latest figure is for July 25, while that for Spain – which has the largest outbreak – is for July 22.

The above map shows cases of monkey pox in the US, as reported to the CDC. Only four states — Maine, Montana, Vermont and Wyoming — have yet to pick up the virus

The United States has updated its monkeypox count every weekday, with the latest numbers up to July 25.

But Spain publishes its counts every two to three days, with the latest data only from July 22. On July 19, Spain reported 3,125 cases.

DailyMail.com averaged the daily increase in the number of cases over the last seven days available to calculate how fast they were increasing every 24 hours.

This showed that America’s number is currently rising about twice as fast as Spain’s, suggesting that it will soon overtake the country.

Among other countries in Europe that previously topped the list – including the UK – experts have recently suggested that their outbreaks may have peaked.

When asked if the US will soon have the worst outbreak, Hanage said: “The US has been slow to start widespread testing and so it is now detecting transmission chains that have been going uninterrupted for some time. We don’t know how much greater awareness, especially in the core communities of gay and bisexual men, will slow transmission.

Washington DC joins New York City in delaying second monkeypox shot Washington DC has delayed the rollout of second doses of monkeypox and joins New York City. The health ministry unveiled the move Monday, citing “very limited” deliveries of the jabs and a rapid increase in cases. They said, ‘This is extremely important because getting more people vaccinated with their first shot will help us contain the virus.’ America is rolling out the two-dose Jynneous vaccine to fight monkeypox, with the second dose given four weeks after the first. But some experts say it is possible to widen the gap – as has been done with the Covid vaccine in other countries – to ensure more people can be vaccinated first. However, a vaccine advisor to the Food and Drug Administration has warned about the move, but says no studies have been conducted to determine if the injections are still effective. Both New York City and Washington DC offer monkey pox shots to gay or bisexual men with multiple sexual partners.

“But it is reasonable to suggest that the number of cases in the US will continue to grow and surpass the outbreak elsewhere.”

When the outbreak began in May, the CDC was conducting about 23 tests a day as it struggled to get off the ground. Many medics also complained that they were not accepting samples from suspected cases due to strict guidelines.

It took more than a month for five commercial labs to be notified and the guidelines relaxed, allowing more testing to be done.

The CDC says this allowed it to expand testing capacity from 10,000 to 80,000 swabs per week.

Since then, the daily numbers have exploded, with the biggest daily increase to date, last Thursday with 298 cases spotted within 24 hours.

An additional 596 cases — or 198 per day — were recorded on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, CDC figures show, but capacity is generally lower on weekends as many people are away from their desks.

Breaking down the data by area, New York City currently has the largest outbreak with 1,040 confirmed infections. It is followed by California with 356 and Illinois with 341.

Only four states — Maine, Montana, Vermont and Wyoming — have yet to discover a single infection with the disease.

America initially focused on tracing contacts to overcome the disease, vaccinating close contacts of positive cases.

But as more and more infections were noted with no connection to known cases, New York City and Washington DC began offering the jab to all gay or bisexual men with multiple sexual partners every two weeks to stop the spread of the virus. .

However, the rollout was plagued by a lack of supply, with New York appointments repeatedly expiring within minutes of going online. Both cities have now postponed the second dose — four weeks after the first — so they can get more first shots.

It’s not clear whether other states will also begin vaccinating the group — where most cases are detected — to help control the outbreak.

Monkeypox is normally only found in West Africa, but was picked up earlier this year at a Pride festival in Spain.

Since then, more than 40 countries around the world – mainly in Europe – have seen cases of the disease, mostly among gay or bisexual men.

Unlike previous outbreaks, the disease appears to spread primarily through sexual contact with lesions – which allow transmission – that initially appear on the genital and anal regions.

Experts say the disease has likely already spread to other groups, who are more at risk. Two children in the US were found to be infected last week.