America is shy of thousands of twins, because infertility clinics shuttered early in the pandemic

America is shunning thousands of twins as fertility clinics closed at the start of the pandemic, leading to a 7 percent drop in twin births between 2019 and 2020, government figures show.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that the number of twin births fell from 120,291 to 112,437 during that period. The 7 percent decline was greater than the 2 percent annual decline between 2014 and 2019.

The biggest declines were in November and December 2020 and January 2021, when twin birth rates fell 10 percent, 14 percent and 7 percent, respectively, compared to the previous year, the CDC’s says National vital statistics reports.

Infertility treatments that cause multiple eggs to form make women more likely to conceive twins, triplets, or more. The closure of fertility clinics at the start of the pandemic likely explains this drop, researchers say.

“The timing of the monthly declines in late 2020 and early 2021 coincides with a period of fertilization when the coronavirus pandemic began and[experts]advised reproductive medicine professionals to temporarily limit infertility treatment,” the report says.

Mother Lisseth Hernandez is feeding one of her newborn twins at Tufts Medical Center in Boston in May 2020. The closure of fertility clinics at the start of the pandemic is likely to have led to a drop in twin births

The number of births involving one baby fell by just 3 percent from 2019 to 2020, according to the authors of the 10-page report, Isabelle Horon and Joyce Martin.

Overall, the number of twin births in 2021 has not increased significantly from 2020 levels, although the numbers started to rise towards the end of the year.

The greatest decline in twin births was seen in women over 40, the group most likely to use treatment for infertility. The smallest drop was in women under age 30, who are least likely to use infertility treatments, the authors said.

The study cannot prove that pandemic lockdowns caused twin births to decline.

In fact, the authors point out that Hispanic women had a greater drop in twin birth rates than non-Hispanic white women, even though Hispanic women are less likely to receive infertility treatments.

Early in the pandemic, the number of babies born prematurely, or at dangerously low weights, was lower than normal, the researchers noted.

Because twins are at greater risk for these outcomes, “the decline in twin births may have contributed in part to the reduction of preterm births and low birth weight deliveries … between 2019 and 2020,” they said.

The American Society of Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) suggested that in vitro fertilization (IVF) and other fertility clinics nationwide close from March 2020. Some closed for up to 12 weeks, disrupting treatment plans.

An embryologist at work at the Virginia Center for Reproductive Medicine in Reston, Virginia. Infertility treatments that cause multiple eggs to develop make women more likely to conceive twins, triplets or more