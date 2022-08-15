America is ‘on edge of war with Russia and China’, says former US secretary of State Henry Kissinger

Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger warned Friday that the United States could be “on the brink of war” with Russia and China as the Biden administration grapples with its historically low relations with the two autocratic regimes.

Without naming names, the 99-year-old statesman suggested that US leaders have “difficulties determining direction” in the current political climate, which he says has contributed to mounting global tensions.

“We are on the brink of a war with Russia and China over issues we have partially created,” Kissinger told the newspaper. Wall Street Journal.

“All you can do is not accelerate tensions and create options, and for that you have to have a goal.”

He described a global order that balances moral and geopolitical stability, in which countries recognize each other’s sometimes opposing values, but keep them separate from the negotiating table.

But Kissinger told the Journal that American leaders and voters today struggle to separate “personal relations with the adversary” from maintaining stable diplomatic talks.

“I think the current period is having a lot of trouble setting a direction,” Kissinger said.

“It responds very well to the emotion of the moment.”

His warning comes just days after Chairman Nancy Pelosi’s controversial trip to Taiwan, which was vehemently opposed by the Chinese government as a violation of the US’s long-standing one-China policy.

Even President Joe Biden and the US military made clear their hesitation with the trip, though it went ahead with very little advance notice of the Speaker’s arrival in Taipei.

But Kissinger urged the Biden administration to stick to the diplomatic status quo, even amid bipartisan calls for the president to take tougher action against Beijing.

“The policies pursued by both sides have spawned and enabled Taiwan’s development into an autonomous democratic entity and preserved peace between China and the US for fifty years,” Kissinger explains.

‘So you have to be very careful with measures that seem to change the basic structure.’

His warning also came three days before it was reported early Sunday morning that another US congressional delegation, which includes both senators and MPs, is on its way to Taipei.

Washington officials have urged Beijing that Congress act independently of the executive, so the visits will not affect US diplomatic policy.

Still, it hasn’t stopped Chinese officials and state media from issuing dire warnings about the consequences if the US continues in its path.

But Kissinger also appeared to be changing his stance on Ukraine’s accession to NATO, nearly five months after Russian leader Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring Slav state.

He has previously been criticized for suggesting that NATO’s openness to Ukraine joining the defensive pact was responsible for Russia’s brutal and unprovoked attack.

“I was in favor of Ukraine’s full independence, but I thought his best role was something like Finland,” Kissinger said, referring to the Finnish deal that would ban its own military.

“Now, in any case, formally or not, I think Ukraine should be treated as a member of NATO in the wake of this.”