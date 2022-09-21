America will hit Russia’s military with ‘devastating strike’ if Putin nukes Ukraine, says US general

America will retaliate with ‘a devastating attack’ on the Russian military if Vladimir Putin uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine, the former European commander of the US military has warned.

The comments come after the Russian prime minister sent shockwaves around the world when he announced the “partial mobilization” of his reserve forces to continue his murderous invasion of Ukraine.

And in a chilling warning to Western and NATO leaders, the desperate despot Putin urged that he use “all means” necessary to defend parts of territory that has been or will be occupied by the Kremlin’s armed forces. annexed before threatening to use nuclear weapons.

“If there is a threat to the territorial integrity of our country, and to protect our people, we will certainly use all means – and I am not bluffing,” he added during his televised address to the Russian people on Wednesday morning. .

Retired Lieutenant General Ben Hodges, who commanded the US military in Europe between 2014 and 2018, stressed that the “possibility” that Putin would order a nuclear attack on Ukraine was “highly unlikely.”

But he said the use of any strategic weapon of mass destruction would be met with a prompt and serious response from US President Joe Biden.

US could launch ‘devastating strikes’ on Russian military targets in Crimea and Black Sea, pictured, if Putin bombs Ukraine, a former US military commander warned today

But if nuclear weapons were fired, General Hodges said the US could attempt to attack military bases in annexed Ukrainian territory and Russia’s prized Black Sea fleet.

‘He [Putin] know that the US will have to react if Russia uses a nuclear weapon,” General Hodges told MailOnline.

“The US response may not be nuclear… but it could very well be a devastating attack that could destroy, for example, the Black Sea Fleet or destroy Russian bases in Crimea.

“So I think President Putin and the people around him will be reluctant to involve the US directly in the conflict.”

Potential areas of attack for the US, if Russia carries out a nuclear strike, could be the naval port of Sevastopol on the west coast of Crimea, which has been occupied by Kremlin forces since the annexation of the peninsula in 2014.

Concerned, Moscow has already moved some of its Kilo-class attack submarines from the Crimean peninsula to southern Russia for fear of being hit by long-range Ukrainian fire, according to British intelligence.

In a daily briefing on Tuesday, the Defense Ministry said those submarines had “almost certainly” been moved to Krasnodar Krai in mainland Russia, rather than to a naval base in Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsula.

The move comes as Putin faces the potential collapse of his so-called “special military operation” following a stunning Ukrainian counter-attack last week that drove Russian forces in the northwest across the Ukrainian border.

With reported manpower problems and a critical shortage of military equipment, Putin redoubled his attack on Ukraine, announcing the “partial mobilization” of 300,000 military reservists — a first in Russia since World War II — and referendums in occupied territories of Ukraine to invite them to participate. to be made out of Russia.

Vladimir Putin today threatened to bomb the West over Ukraine when he announced plans to annex occupied parts of his territory to mainland Russia.

Russia has announced plans for referendums in four regions of Ukraine that it occupies in whole or in part – Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson

Putin accused the West of “dividing and destroying” Russia, stating: “Those who try to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the tables can turn against them.”

This move puts him on a collision course with Kiev and its Western allies, who have already said that attacks to liberate areas under Russian control will not stop, and that the results of any ‘sham’ referendums will not be recognised.

But the Russian leader’s decision also refers to the struggle his army is waging to get enough troops to the front line.

Estimates of Russian casualties cannot be confirmed. However, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry claimed this morning that more than 55,000 of Moscow’s troops had been “eliminated.” While the Institute for the Study of War yesterday suggested that up to 80,000 Russian troops had been killed or wounded.

Russia struggles with manpower and equipment, with fleeing soldiers leaving behind weapons and tanks like this one pictured near Kharkov on Thursday

Gen Hodges said it was clear the invasion had taken its toll on Putin’s under-equipped army.

The former army chief said Putin’s scrambling of troops had no “meaningful impact”, saying it was “too early to say” what kind of response the Russian people will have.

“I don’t believe too many of them will be fooled by its illogicality, nor do I expect many to come forward as ordered,” he told MailOnline.

He said it would be “months” before Russian reserves could be “well equipped” and deployed in Ukraine

“Without massive artillery support, these new soldiers will be pure cannon fodder, sitting in cold, wet trenches this winter as Ukrainian forces continue to press,” he added.

“Unfortunately for these soldiers, the Russian artillery is becoming less and less effective due to the Ukrainian attacks on the logistics system that brings ammunition to the guns.”

He continued: ‘There is very little enthusiasm for Russians who want to join this struggle, otherwise there would not be such a huge personnel problem in the Russian armed forces today… I don’t see any bright days ahead for the Russian armed forces or the current Putin regime.’