America has never been closer to a police state, writes RICHARD MINITER

America is out of control.

From the unprecedented Mar-a-Lago robbery, to the seizure of a congressman’s phone, to our hesitant Commander-in-Chief, who increasingly appears to be a man who lacks the wits or stamina to serve his term.

And now America stands on the brink of a new political nightmare.

We are less than 100 days away from electing a new Congress to rule the country — as the de facto leader of the Republican base enjoys arousing the darkest suspicions of his supporters in the shadow of a genuinely suspicious investigation.

It feels like the land is fighting under crashing waves, gasping for breath, but the rollers keep coming.

Meanwhile, Biden has left town – again – for a beach vacation with his son – a federal investigation looming over his head.

It’s true that four years of Trump’s presidency, with its independent prosecutors, riots, gangs tearing down statues, the two failed impeachments and Covid lockdowns — were also disturbingly chaotic.

But that would be over when America ousted the Orange Man from the White House. It’s not over yet and it’s getting worse.

From the White House, America teeters on the brink of revolt. And insurrection is a fancy name for civil war. And war means that the tactics of the police state are justified.

In their minds – they are not dealing with fellow Americans – they are dealing with insurgents. The rules do not apply. Search their homes – humiliate them (Above) Secret Service agents stand in front of the entrance to former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, Monday, August 8, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida

In early August, a group of bearded historians gathered at the White House to warn the president that America’s democracy is on the brink of collapse.

Unsurprisingly, they pointed to the “anti-democratic forces in the country” behind the January 6 riots. They could have pointed to many other groups with dark agendas on both sides, but they didn’t.

The Biden White House has been doing this for the past two years – dividing the country between good and evil.

For them, it was always someone else’s fault – and that someone is conveniently their political enemies, Donald Trump and his legions of lamentations.

For example, the new administration justifies raiding a former president’s home to retrieve documents, as they did in Mar-a-Lago, or seizing a sitting congressman’s phone at an airport for his family, such as happened to Congressman Scott Perry of Pennsylvania.

The people who lecture America about “democratic norms” do not follow them themselves.

Now Biden and the people who run the Justice Department have launched a cycle of accusations and retaliations that will reverberate for years to come, even in the lives of ordinary people.

They fan the flames, they don’t extinguish the fire.

Every element of this latest DOJ investigation looks biased and petty for the more than 60 million Americans who voted for Trump in 2020 — and the refusal of the White House and Justice Department to answer reasonable questions only adds fuel their fire.

Their suspicions start with the president himself.

Biden’s 2020 campaign was bitter. The president and his supporters accused Trump of being a “dictator” who wanted to “end democracy.”

Trump, in turn, accused Biden’s son and brother of taking payments from foreign companies and governments, and his surrogates circulated videos of the president’s son smoking crack and playing with prostitutes.

To prosecute Trump for his alleged crimes, Biden would have to ensure that everything was done “by the book” by neutral professionals and that the case was airtight.

But even Attorney General Merrick Garland also has an apparent conflict of interest.

President Obama nominated Garland to fill a then-open U.S. Supreme Court seat. President Trump formally withdrew his nomination in January 2017, denying Garland a lifelong ambition.

Garland could have pulled out of the decision-making process in the Mar-a-Lago fiasco to maintain an appearance of disinterest in justice.

But he didn’t.

In a press conference on Thursday, light on details, Garland revealed that he personally approved the effort to obtain the search warrant to search Trump’s home.

Then he walked away without asking questions.

What about Bruce Reinhart, the judge who issued the warrant?

Instead of going to a federal judge confirmed by the US Senate, the government went to a US magistrate judge serving an 8-year term.

That judge was an Obama donor who left the US law firm in South Florida to represent former employees of convicted pedophiles — including Epstein’s airplane pilots and his so-called “Yugoslav sex slave.”

Could the government have found a judge more likely to foment conspiracy theories than this one?

As for the search warrant itself, hardly anyone has seen it.

Garland (above) could have pulled out of the decision-making process in the Mar-a-Lago fiasco to maintain an appearance of disinterest in justice.

The Biden administration has entered virgin and dangerous territory – or worse, driven deliberately.

The president’s son and brother, Hunter and James, could be under investigation, as well as Hillary Clinton and the many foreign financiers associated with her Clinton Foundation.

But that’s just the beginning.

Any connection between a congressman and a union or company could, in the mind of a zealously politicized prosecutor, be investigated for crimes.

And could ordinary citizens be next?

They already are.

Think of the January 6 rioters, who were rightly prosecuted for destroying public property and threatening elected officials.

Many who never entered the US Capitol that fateful day had to hire lawyers and fight the charges.

Many others lost jobs or appearances because of their reckless rhetorical support for the January 6 chaos on social media.

It would be far more sensible for President Biden to pardon former President Trump for his alleged misdeeds with the National Archives, and thereby evade a process that the administration will almost certainly lose.

It would also be wise to issue an executive order prohibiting the seizure of phones and other devices from elected officials unless a criminal charge is first filed.

Such graces and injunctions would spare the nation decades of toxic political persecution.

But Biden’s enraged political base is unlikely to support him if he calls for a ceasefire.

With both sides chanting “lock him up,” Americans will soon be as unfree as they would be on a college campus or waking workplace.

The extremists may be happy about this, but the rest of us, trying to live our lives outside of politics, will be miserable, anxious, wary and concerned.

America is at war with itself – and the White House should be ashamed of itself.

Richard Miniter is CEO of Zenger.News