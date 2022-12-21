America edges closer to gaining second F1 team after Andretti 'receive HUGE financial backing'

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

America has moved one step closer to getting a second Formula 1 team after Andretti Autosport reportedly received huge financial backing from a private equity firm.

The group, led by Michael Andretti – son of former F1 champion Mario – currently has teams in several series including IndyCar, Formula E and Extreme E, but has yet to break into the F1 market.

Now, however, it seems that the Formula 1 dream is one step closer Front Office Sport reports they have received a cash injection from private equity firm Guggenheim Partners, which has $285 billion in assets under management.

Mario Andretti is a Formula 1 legend and his name could soon return to the sport

As it stands, Haas is the only American-based team on the grid, but that could soon change

The report claims Andretti will cover their $200 million F1 entry fee, while also getting $200 million in funding for their Indiana facility.

The group has yet to receive approval from the FIA ​​and it is still unclear whether they can be added to the grid as the 11th team, or have to wait for a spot within the current 10 to become available.

F1 is starting to make huge waves in America, with the competition now owned by US-based Liberty Media.

Haas F1 is already on the grid, based in Kannapolis, North Carolina, while Logan Sargeant will become the first American driver since 2015 when he gets behind the wheel of a Williams in 2023.

Next season there will also be three races on American soil, with Las Vegas next to Miami and Austin on the calendar.

Andretti Autosport, led by Mario’s son Michael (centre), has received huge financial backing

The group currently has teams in several series, including Formula E (pictured above)

Mario Andretti is by far the most successful American F1 driver in history, having won the title in 1978, which is why the team that bears his name is constantly associated with a move into the sport.

NASCAR is also rumored to be another potential avenue for Andretti Autosport after the cash injection, although all eyes are currently on F1 to see if they can break through.

Just a decade ago there were 12 teams on the grid in F1, but teams like Caterham and HRT were unable to secure the funding needed to maintain their position and were forced to pull out of the series.

Logan Sargeant will become the first American driver in Formula 1 since 2015 next season

F1 is getting bigger in America and the television audience is growing year by year

Any additional teams would need an agreement from the grid’s current occupiers, but F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali is certainly not opposed to the change.

As quoted by gpfans, he said: ‘It’s not a problem to have another team to race better. That is why we will review and monitor the situation.

“If there is a real, credible new entry that wants to discuss with us, we are willing to discuss.

“But we’re in no rush to do that today.”