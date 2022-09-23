Amelia Windsor sports bright tie-dye hoodie days after going to Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey

Amelia Windsor posted a picture of herself in an outfit a world away from her black mourning clothes at the Queen’s state funeral on Monday.

Amelia, 27, is the second daughter and youngest child of George Windsor, Earl of St. Andrews and 43rd in line to the throne.

She was among the members of the extended royal family who attended the late monarch’s emotional funeral in London and Windsor.

Dubbed the ‘most beautiful royal’, the model looked relaxed yesterday as she posted a mirror selfie of herself in a tie-dye hoodie.

Amelia tagged Irish designer Zoe Jordan, who created the colorful top, in her post as she posed in front of neon signs of lipstick, a love heart and a pair of lips.

Just a day after the funeral, she hit a flea market and was spotted in more casual clothes as she relaxed in a pair of cargo pants and a puffer jacket.

Amelia, who is known for her love of sustainable fashion, bought a bag from Oshana, a collective of Syrian refugees that sells handmade accessories and homeware, and showcased it on her Instagram account, along with other photos from her day.

‘Out on the market. Thank you @oshana_co for this beautiful handmade bag created by a brilliant craftsman named Dalal,’ wrote the royal, who is the Duke of Kent’s grandson.

“Oshana works with Syrian refugee women artisans and celebrates their amazing craftsmanship skills in exquisite homeware and fashion clothing,” she added.

The royal stylist shared a snap of herself with the colorful bag she had just bought in her snap.

She was wearing brown corduroy pants with black trainers and a pale yellow jacket with a fuzzy blue collar.

Amelia shared another photo of her visit to the market, where she and a friend posed in front of a mirror, amongst a selection of other homewares

A third image showed a frame cross-stitch work representing a tropical landscape. Amelia has previously spoken about her love of quirky accessories and art and loves decorating the flat she shares with her sister Marina in Notting Hill

Her blonde locks cascaded straight down her shoulders and the natural beauty sported a fresh, makeup-free look.

Amelia shared another photo of her visit to the market, where she and a friend posed in front of a mirror, among a selection of other home items.

A third image showed a frame cross-stitch work representing a tropical landscape.

Amelia has previously spoken about her love of quirky accessories and art, and loves decorating the flat she shares with her sister Marina in Notting Hill.

Amelia and her siblings were among the mourners at Westminster Abbey during the Queen’s funeral.

The Tatler cover girl is 43rd in line to the throne and was famously dubbed ‘the most beautiful member of the royal family’ when the magazine launched her into the spotlight in 2016.

Lady Amelia, her older sister Lady Marina and her brother Edward Windsor are grandchildren of the Queen’s first cousin, the Duke of Kent.

The beautiful royal made her public debut after leaving St Mary’s Ascot aged 18, alongside Italian aristocrat Donna Melusine Ruspoli and Indian royal princess Akshita Bhanj Deo, at the Bal des Debutantes in 2013.

Like many royals, Amelia has a philanthropic approach to business and a passion for climate activism and is an ambassador for the non-profit organization No More Plastic and has worked with the Fashion Roundtable, a sustainable fashion outlet.

The model lives with her sister, 29, in Notting Hill and often shares pictures of herself practicing yoga and meditation.

But like other millennials, the beauty loves nothing more than relaxing at home, cooking pasta and tending to her plants in an apartment carefully curated with family memorabilia and whimsical artwork.

The royal was snubbed by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018 when she didn’t receive an invitation to the ‘wedding of the year’.

However, she was among the mourners who paid their respects to the monarch yesterday.

In a highly emotional occasion for Britain and the world, the Queen was carried in her oak coffin to the gun carriage used by her parents and was followed through Parliament Square by her son, the King, and her relatives, including the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex. Andrew, Duke of York, appeared to be crying.

Outside the abbey, an estimated 2 million people in central London line procession routes and watch on big screens.

The hearse carrying the Queen’s coffin began its funeral procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey at around 10:00 p.m. 10.45 and arrived just before 11 a.m.

A single toll from Big Ben signaled the start of the service at Westminster Abbey, where kings and queens have been crowned and buried since 1066. Her Majesty will be laid to rest in Windsor alongside her beloved husband Prince Philip and her parents, George WE. and the Queen Mother.

Despite the huge crowds, there was absolute silence as around 200 pipers and drummers from the Scottish and Irish Regiments, the Brigade of Gurkhas and the RAF played as the procession passed through Parliament Square. The Queen’s own piper played a dirge that echoed through the heart of London.