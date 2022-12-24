Amelia Hamlin wears a Betty Boop sweatshirt as she goes for coffee on Christmas Eve in LA

Amelia Hamlin exuded a casual-cool vibe wearing a black Betty Boop sweatshirt and velor track pants with a star design on the booty.

Less than 24 hours after doing some last-minute Christmas shopping, the 21-year-old model was spotted leaving a Starbucks with a hot drink and another iced drink in Los Angeles.

She styled her casual look with black sunglasses, a glossy black Mary Jane, a vintage Louis Vuitton bag and her dark brown locks in loose waves.

On Friday, the beauty shared a sweet text from her mom, Lisa Rinna, that read, “We don’t need anything. Only you.’

The beauty was previously linked to Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Scott Disick for most of 2021. They dated for 11 months before calling it quits and they are both rumored to have new loves in their lives.

Disick is Kourtney Kardashian’s former beau and baby daddy. The couple had an on-again, off-again relationship for nine years and they share three children, Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8.

Despite their grueling schedules, the Hamlin sisters both managed to attend the Dec. 7 premiere of their father’s new show, Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches.

At the event, they matched their famous parents in black and posed as a family for some photos on the red carpet.

Over the years, the couple has also made occasional cameos on their mother’s reality show, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Earlier this month, she left little to the imagination in a sizzling new photo shoot for Interview Magazine.

The runway star also tried out several other edgy looks, which were described as being “fresh off the catwalks in Paris.”

The most notable of her ensembles was a ruffled red catsuit by Thom Browne, which Amelia wore braless.