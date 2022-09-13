Amelia Hamlin shows off her dramatic new look in New York after bleaching her eyebrows

<!–

Amelia Hamlin showed off her bold new look when she stepped out in New York on Monday.

The 21-year-old model showed off her freshly bleached eyebrows as she attended the launch party of the Cara Loves Karl capsule collection.

Amelia, the daughter of reality star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin, cut a casual figure in black high-waisted trousers and a black denim jacket.

Dramatic change: Amelia Hamlin showed off her bold new look after bleaching her eyebrows to attend the launch of the Cara Loves Karl capsule collection in New York on Monday (left)

She straightened her dark locks and opted for porcelain foundation, blue eyeshadow and a soft pink lip.

The event was held in honor of designer Karl Lagerfeld’s collaboration with supermodel Cara Delevingne, although the woman of the hour was not present at the bash.

Amelia’s appearance comes after she walked the runway on Sunday at the Tommy Hilfiger show as part of New York Fashion Week.

Her doting parents, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa, 59, and actor Harry, 70, were on hand to cheer her on.

Edgy style: The 21-year-old model cut a casual figure in black high-waisted trousers and a black denim jacket while attending the bash

Amelia was famously in a relationship with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, Scott Disick, 39.

After dating for nearly a year, the two broke up and went their separate ways in September 2021.

A few months after the relationship ended, Amelia’s father Harry opened up on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen about the split.

He said, “Look, Amelia is fine. She lives in New York and is having the time of her life solo.’

Experiment: Amelia wore her dark locks neatly straight and opted for porcelain foundation, blue eyeshadow and a soft pink lip

Case of the ex: Amelia had a famous relationship with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, Scott Disick, 39. They went their separate ways in September 2021

A source also opened up to People at the time, saying: “She takes some time to figure out what she wants in her next relationship, but has fun hanging out with guys and finding something new.

“She’s done with Scott and it would be good never to talk to him again and her parents are happy about that.”

Amelia enrolled at The New School in New York in 2019 to study nutrition, wellness, and psychology, but dropped out due to anxiety issues.