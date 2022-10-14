Amelia Hamlin dons latex bodysuit with Gabbriette Bechtel in star-studded campaign for Sonora Boots

Amelia Hamlin and Gabbriette Bechtel stunned as they modeled eye-catching Sonora Boots for the brand’s latest Fall/Winter 2022 campaign.

The 21-year-old model and 25-year-old Nasty Cherry singer have both modeled glossy latex ensembles to match the brand’s “bold” and grunge-themed collection.

Other celebrities were part of the edgy ad, including Paris Hilton and Grammy award-winning recording artist, Gwen Stefani.

Wow! Amelia Hamlin, 21, stunned in a form-fitting black latex catsuit in the latest Sonora Boots campaign alongside model Gabbriette and other celebrities

The supermodel showed off her svelte physique in a sleek black catsuit as she posed with a pair of Villa Hermosa over-the-knee latex boots, priced at $900, according to the official website.

The beauty took a few shots in front of a classic white background and completed the look with a diamond bracelet and matching sparkly choker.

Amelia donned bright makeup that consisted of black winged eyeliner and eyeshadow, along with contouring to sharpen her cheekbones.

She also posed with Gabbriette, who is both a model and a professional singer. The star wore a matching catsuit, but in a vibrant red color, and similarly high, form-fitting boots.

Fierce: The two models posed in tight black and red catsuits while modeling high, figure-hugging boots with a small heel

Twinning: The stars had their makeup done the same way, and the Nasty Cherry band member also wore a diamond choker necklace and bracelet

In an instant, Amelia changed her look and wore a black latex bodysuit, showing off her long, tight legs.

She also donned a pair of red cowboy boots that reached to her knees, while showing off a few other poses.

according to an Instagram post on the Sonora Boots main page, the brand representing the campaign said: “Latex, leather, high heels, cuissardes and the industrial metal rock style create the bold and edgy vibe that translates the overall vibe of this collection.”

Gabbriette also wore a sleeveless red catsuit as she showed another angle of the shiny black latex boots.

Stunning: Lisa Rinna’s daughter flaunted a fierce and edgy look in the latest Sonora Boots Fall/Winter 2022 collection

Having fun: Amelia seemed to love it when she modeled several boots from the collection

Unique: Sonora Boots is an Italian brand founded in 1982 that focuses on ‘western inspired shoes’

Founded almost 40 years ago in Italy in 1982, the brand aims to focus on creating “Western-inspired shoes.”

In other photos, Amelia and Gabbriette have modeled a variety of boots in colors ranging from black, red and white.

The space for the photo shoot turned out to be in a car garage, creating a grungy atmosphere to promote the fall/winter collection.

Prices for the boots range from about $447 to $1,300 depending on size and material. Some boots are made of calf leather or latex, but also feature beautiful crystals or embroidered designs.

In addition to the two supermodels, other gorgeous celebrities joined the campaign such as Paris Hilton and Gwen Stefani.

Edgy: The photo shoot for the latest campaign took place in a car garage to create a grungy and edgy atmosphere

Beautiful: Amelia and Gabbriette also wore latex catsuits that showed off their long, tight legs

Western-inspired shoes: Gabbriette was seen modeling a pair of black cowboy boots that reached halfway to her knees

Variety of Styles: The brand offers a variety of western style boots and eye-catching colors

Paris also posed in front of a white background, sporting a pair of Sonora Sante Fe boots with Swarovski crystals, priced at $900.

The beauty wore a black mini dress with thin straps and glittering crystals on the top part of the ensemble.

The star’s blonde hair was parted in the center and fell effortlessly straight down her shoulders.

Gwen stunned in a striking ensemble, donning a velvet red coat fastened with a belt, accentuating her slim waist.

Glamorous: Paris Hilton was just one of the gorgeous stars who were part of the Sonora Boots Fall/Winter 2022 campaign

Luxury: The beauty slipped into a pair of black cowboy boots adorned with shimmering Swarovski crystals

Head turner: Gwen Stefani wore a vibrant red velvet coat to match the red latex boots she donned for the campaign

She pulled on a pair of bright red latex over-the-knee boots over fishnet tights. Her platinum blonde hair was parted on the side, causing her bangs to fall on her forehead.

The stars lit up as they promoted the star-studded campaign for the luxury brand’s latest collection.

The Italian brand’s boots have been a popular footwear choice for many celebrities over the years, such as supermodel Emily Ratajkowski.

The Sonora Boots Fall/Winter collection is currently available for purchase on the luxury brand’s website.

Atmosphere: According to an Instagram post on the brand’s official social media page, the collection’s “overall vibe” is “bold” and “edgy”

Powerful duo: Amelia and Gabbriette were stunned as they modeled together for the latest campaign