Amelia Hamlin, 21, enjoys some one-on-one time with father Harry Hamlin, 70, in NYC

Amelia Hamlin enjoyed some one-on-one time with her 70-year-old father, Clash Of The Titans actor Harry Hamlin.

The 21-year-old Vogue model was wearing a black outfit with her hair down as she aligned with her father. There was no trace of Amelia’s mother, 59-year-old Lisa Rinna.

The runway queen was in Manhattan for New York Fashion Week, where she starred in the Tommy Hilfiger show.

Amelia looked cool as a millennial model in a black tank top that showed her belly and a semi-sheet skirt with a butterfly pattern.

The cover girl added black socks and black flip flops for a very casual feel.

Scott Disick’s ex-girlfriend of Keeping Up With The Kardashians fame had a wallet slung over her shoulder because she had a red band on her wrist.

Delilah Hamlin’s sister was carrying a white paper bag.

Harry was equally casual in a black T-shirt and long cotton light gray shorts with black socks and sneakers.

He also wore a watch and his gold wedding ring from Lisa.

LA Law actor Harry and his wife Lisa have been to NYC to support Amelia as she stars in several fashion shows.

On Sunday, the family braved the elements to support Amelia at the Tommy Hilfiger runway show in New York City.

The 59-year-old actress took refuge under an umbrella held by her husband Harry Hamlin as they watched their daughter Amelia walk down a runway in the rain in Brooklyn.

Their oldest model daughter Delilah, 24, also joined them to support Amelia.

Lisa wore a blue hat and black and white Tommy Hilfiger outfit for the event, along with full makeup.

Harry wore a red designer jacket, while Delilah kept it classy and wore black.

Lisa and Harry have been married for 25 years and he also has a 42-year-old son Dimitri with his former fiancée Ursula Andress, 86.

Harry and Lisa first met in 1992 and the Clash Of The Titans actor proposed to the TV star five years later, in 1997.

Amelia had a famous relationship with Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum, Scott Disick, 39. The two crossed paths when she was 19 years old.

After dating for nearly a year, the two broke up and went their separate ways in September 2021.

A few months after the relationship ended, Amelia’s father Harry opened up on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, about the split.

“Look, Amelia is doing well. She lives in New York and is having the time of her life on her own,” he explained, giving his perspective.

A source also opened up to People at the time, saying, “She takes some time to figure out what she wants in her next relationship, but has fun hanging out with guys and finding something new.”

“She’s done with Scott and it would be good to never talk to him again and her parents are happy about that,” the insider added.

Amelia enrolled at The New School in New York in 2019 to study nutrition, wellness and psychology, but dropped out due to anxiety issues.