Amelia Gray Hamlin works with a velor tracksuit and a Louis Vuitton bag

She is a rising model along with her sister Delilah Belle Hamlin.

And Amelia Gray Hamlin showed off her off-duty look as she met up with a friend in the Bel-Air neighborhood of Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old runway queen wore a black velor tracksuit and carried a colorful Louis Vuitton bag.

She smiled brightly as she strolled through a parking lot, her complexion partially hidden behind sharp sunglasses.

Her billowy jumpsuit covered her statuesque figure and clumsy black shoes.

She added a pop of color with her bright pink hair clip, positioned at the front of her hairline.

A rising star in the modeling world, Amelia has graced the runways of New York, London and Paris Fashion Weeks.

Designer duds: She carried her belongings in a delicate but colorful Louis Vuitton bag.

She is currently under contract with The Lions Management, Ford Models and Linden Staub Talent Agency.

In terms of her personal life, Amelia was previously linked to Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Scott Disick for most of 2021. They dated for 11 months before calling it quits and both are rumored to have new crushes in their lives.

Disick is the ex-boyfriend and father of Kourtney Kardashian’s baby. The couple had an on-off relationship for nine years and share three children, Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8.

Catching up: The model chilled out over the holiday season with a friend

Despite their grueling schedules, the Hamlin sisters managed to make it to the premiere of their father’s new show, Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, on December 7.

At the event, they matched their famous parents in all black and posed for several red carpet photos as a family.

Over the years, the couple have also made an occasional cameo appearance on her mother’s reality show, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.