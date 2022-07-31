WhatsNew2Day
Amelia Gray Hamlin sports Yeezy Foam Runners and camouflage cap at Pilates class in West Hollywood

Entertainment
By Merry

Amelia Gray Hamlin Wears Yeezy Foam Runners and Camouflage Cap at West Hollywood Pilates Class

By Cassie Carpenter for Dailymail.com

Published: | Updated:

Amelia Gray Hamlin wore a gray pair of Adidas x Yeezy ‘Foam Runner’ shoes when she went to Pilates class in West Hollywood on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Lions Management Model lifted her black long-sleeved top to reveal a bit of her slim waist, and she wore matching cycling shorts for her workout.

Amelia has been single since ending her 11-month romance on September 7 with The Kardashians star Scott Disick, whose former “brother-in-law” Kanye West designed her Yeezy shoes.

East West home is best! Amelia Gray Hamlin wore a gray pair of Adidas x Yeezy 'Foam Runner' shoes when she went to Pilates class in West Hollywood on Sunday

Hamlin – who bleached her bushy eyebrows in September – later instagram story a close-up of her sunglasses and camo cap, adorned with antlers and “Oregon.”

LensCrafters’ paid partner wore the same shades, as well as a wide-fitting Gap sweatshirt, in a TikTok video she shared on Saturday.

Amelia – who boasts 1.2 million Instagram/TikTok followers – cryptically captioned her social media post: “Hold me back.”

Skinny Minnie! The 21-year-old Lions Management Model lifted her black long-sleeved top to reveal a bit of her slim waist, and she wore matching cycling shorts for her workout.

Beautiful feet: Amelia has been single since ending her 11-month romance on September 7 with The Kardashians star Scott Disick, whose former

Hunter? Hamlin - who bared her bushy eyebrows in September - later posted a close-up photo of her sunglasses and camo cap adorned with antlers and 'Oregon'

Selfie in the kitchen: LensCrafters' paid partner wore the same shades, as well as a baggy Gap sweatshirt, in a TikTok video she shared on Saturday

Amelia wrote cryptically on her social media post: 'Hold me back'

As for his career, Hamlin is the new digital cover star of the avant-garde publication CAP 74024, photographed by Cameron Postforoosh.

For the spread, the Rinna Beauty employee posed with a small cake in her hand and on her tight stomach while she is dressed in designer clothes.

But Amelia is perhaps best known as the nepotistically privileged daughter of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and LA Law alumnus Harry Hamlin.

Balancing act: Career-wise, Hamlin is the new digital cover star of the avant-garde publication CAP 74024, photographed by Cameron Postforoosh

BTS: For the spread, the Rinna Beauty employee posed with a small cake in her hand and on her tight stomach while dressed in designer clothes

June 14 family portrait: But Amelia is perhaps best known as the nepotistically privileged daughter of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna (L) and LA Law alumnus Harry Hamlin (R)

