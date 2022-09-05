Amelia Gray Hamlin showcases her toned abs in a crop top on a coffee run with friend Heather Blair

Amelia Gray Hamlin was spotted Monday during Labor Day Weekend in bustling Manhattan.

The model, 21, opted for comfort in a short-sleeved shirt and shorts to sip an iced coffee with her close friend, Heather Blair.

The media personality is known not only for her social media influence, but also for being the daughter of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna.

Enjoying the weekend:

The beauty made her look simple and casual as she briefly stepped into the noisy city.

She wore a black and red cropped short sleeve top with the classic Betty Boop character on the front.

Amelia chose to team the top with dark blue cotton shorts with a low waist that show off her tight midriff.

The media star appeared to be in a good mood and enjoying the long weekend with her friend Heather.

Having fun:

Amelia slipped into a pair of red and white Nike sneakers along with white socks to make walking around Manhattan easy and simple.

Her dark brown hair was parted in the middle and fell straight past her shoulders. The model could be seen pushing back some of her long locks during her coffee run to keep loose locks from falling on her face.

To embellish her ensemble, Lisa Rinna’s daughter wore a black bag that she slung over her right shoulder.

She also wore a few stylish shades to protect her eyes from the sun. Amelia chose to add an assortment of colorful bracelets to complete her look.

Her good friend donned a long pale pink satin dress to keep cool in the warmer temperatures. She paired the dress with black cowboy boots.

The two carried iced coffee in their hands to stay energized and hydrated during their early fall walk.

Casual:

Talented Model: Amelia has modeled for a brand like Michael Kors throughout her career and currently has 1.3 million followers on Instagram

Amelia was recently in a relationship with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum, Scott Disick. The two crossed paths when she was 19 years old.

After dating for nearly a year, the two broke up and went their separate ways in September 2021.

A few months after the relationship ended, Amelia’s father, Harry Hamlin, opened up to… Watch live what’s happening with Andy Cohenabout the split.

“Look, Amelia is doing well. She lives in New York and is having the time of her life on her own,” he explained, giving his perspective.

A resource has also been opened for: People at the time, stating, “She’s taking some time to figure out what she wants in her next relationship, but has fun hanging out with guys and finding something new.”

“She’s done with Scott and it would be good never to talk to him again and her parents are happy about that.”

Previous relationship:

Stylish:

Amelia seems to be in a good mood spending time with friends and concentrating on her modeling career.

The beauty has collaborated with luxury brands such as Versace and walked the catwalk for other top lines such as Alexander Wang and Jacquemus.

According to Entertainment tonightthe media influencer, who currently has 1.3 million followers, revealed her outlook on life during an interview last year, despite being in the limelight for years due to her famous parents and her career.

‘Life is too short. I feel like traveling and spending time with family is on my bucket list,” she stated. “And stay grounded. I feel like I learned a lot about that.’

Family:

Successful career: