Amed carjacking suspect ambushes Philadelphia mother, teenager in new video

Video recently shared by the Philadelphia Police Department shows the moments in which a mother and daughter were shot at gunpoint early in the morning.

The incident happened just after 6:15 a.m. on September 19 in the northeastern part of the city.

In a press release sent to DailyMail.com, police described the unidentified suspect as a black male teenager and the victims as a 48-year-old woman and her 14-year-old daughter. Officials also said the investigation is “ongoing.”

The video shows the woman and her daughter on their way to the day when a man, previously seen riding a bicycle on the sidewalk, ambushed the couple.

The suspect appears to be hiding behind another car in the driveway before eventually stalking the mother and daughter, brandishing a weapon.

One of the two victims yells “don’t shoot” as he starts running towards the women.

The video released by the Philadelphia Police Department shows the suspect approaching the mother and her daughter while near their vehicle

After chasing the teenage girl into the street, the suspect turns his attention to the mother and points the gun at her as he moves to the driver’s side of the vehicle.

As soon as the mother pulls out of her car after the suspect aimed his gun, he approached the driver’s side door

He first approaches the teen as she attempted to enter the passenger side of the vehicle. The girl backs away in fear and quickly runs away after dropping her backpack on the floor.

On the other side of the vehicle, the mother appears to be making eye contact with the suspect who had started running after the girl.

The woman drops her bag as the suspect begins to approach her.

She backs off and yells “take what you want” as he grabs her bag and jumps into the driver’s seat of her 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe.

The video ends with a plea from the police, calling on anyone who knows or recognizes the suspect to come forward.

At one point in the video, the victims can be heard loudly screaming and pleading with the suspect.

The 48-year-old was able to track her vehicle with a smartlink assist function, and the car was later recovered in the 2000 block of Griffith Street.

The suspect picks up the woman’s bag from the ground while still pointing the gun at her

Video released by police shows what appears to be the suspect riding a bicycle just before carjacking the two victims

Philadelphia Police Inspector Charles Layton told 6 ABC that the woman had started her car with the remote start feature and that her daughter had gone to the car first.

Officials are warning drivers of the potential for an increase in carjackings during the fall and winter months as more people use their cars’ remote start feature.

Another police officer, Captain John Ryan, spoke to… FOX Philadelphiasaying that the suspect was ‘lurking’.

Fortunately, the two victims were not injured in the incident.

Layton said that while it’s not as common at the moment, incidents like this in suburban areas are becoming more concerning.

Finally, the suspect gets into the vehicle and drives off, leaving the woman and her daughter without the car

“The suburban-style neighborhoods are areas that are targeted because people become complacent. They think, “Well, this is my driveway, this isn’t going to happen in my driveway,” Layton said.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia Police Department officers at 215-686-8477. All tips are confidential.

According to data shared by 6 ABC in early September, there have been nearly 1,000 car theft incidents in Philadelphia since the beginning of the year.

That number is significantly higher than in all of 2021, when there were a total of 847 thefts.

Law enforcement officers have simple tips that can prevent you from becoming a victim.

Instead of sitting in your car after you get in, drive off right away. If you park, get out immediately.

Most importantly, though, don’t fight if you’re in a carjacking situation.

“If someone approaches you with a gun, just give them the keys at that point. It’s not worth your life for the car,” Layton said.