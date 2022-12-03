Sunday, December 4, 2022
AMD Ryzen 7700 CPUs are set to be supercharged in the near future

Ryzen 3 7300X leak gives us hope AMD is planning a Zen 4 budget CPU

AMD is about to release a trio of Ryzen 7000 processors with 3D V-Cache technology, including a mighty 16-core spin, and these chips are on the way according to a new rumor.

In fact, according to Quasarzone, new 8-core, 12-core and 16-core 3D V-Cache CPUs will be launched at CES, as @harukaze5719 explains on Twitter. Of course, we should take this with the usual skepticism that comes with hardware rumours, and it’s not clear if this will just be an initial reveal next month, or if the processors will actually go on sale in January 2023 (we’ll get back to that).

