AMD Ryzen 7700 CPUs are set to be supercharged in the near future

AMD is about to release a trio of Ryzen 7000 processors with 3D V-Cache technology, including a mighty 16-core spin, and these chips are on the way according to a new rumor.

In fact, according to Quasarzone, new 8-core, 12-core and 16-core 3D V-Cache CPUs will be launched at CES, as @harukaze5719 explains on Twitter. Of course, we should take this with the usual skepticism that comes with hardware rumours, and it’s not clear if this will just be an initial reveal next month, or if the processors will actually go on sale in January 2023 (we’ll get back to that).

They shared 3 exclusive Zen 4 3D info. 1) Three Ryzen 7000X3D models have been confirmed. 16/12/8C. But for the 8C model, the model name has not been determined whether it is 7700X3D or 7800X3D2) Unlike the Zen 3 3D, the clock speed will be the same or at least close to the same.3) Expected January 23rd. So CES.1/nDecember 2, 2022 view more

These will presumably be the Ryzen 9 7950X3D (16-core) plus 7900X3D (12-core), but it’s apparently unclear whether the 8-core chip will appear as the 7800X3D or 7700X3D. There will be no 6-core X3D processor as per the leak shared here.

Quasarzone also emphasizes that unlike the existing 5800X3D, where clock speeds were rolled back, the clocks of these Ryzen 7000 3D V-Cache products will be the same as their vanilla counterparts – or at least very close to the same. Which sounds like some models might stick with the same frequencies, and others drop a tiny bit – presumably we’re talking about 100MHz, rather than the 400MHz delay imposed on the 5800X3D’s base clock.

Analysis: Faster CPUs coming in, but no more affordable option?

There are some interesting things here, one being that a past rumor from an established leaker insisted things could turn out very differently. That speculation shared by ECSM just a few weeks ago claimed that there would be 6-core and 8-core X3D processors, but nothing else.

So not only does this new rumor dismiss the idea of ​​a 6-core chip, but it also raises the possibility that there will be a few high-end X3D models, including a 16-core flagship version. Which is exciting on the surface just to see what kind of performance gamers can get out of it (the 5800X3D is of course known as a great chip for gaming – and the same is expected from the 7000 series variants).

On the other hand, a Ryzen 7950X3D is bound to be very pricey, so in terms of affordability, the focus on more powerful chips and the apparent lack of a 6-core option for 3D V-Cache is somewhat disappointing. However, that’s not to say AMD couldn’t eventually produce other X3D models, such as a 7600X3D.

If Quasarzone is right about all this, one of the most tantalizing prospects is how early AMD will push out these refreshed CPUs. Vine’s aforementioned previous post looked to April at the earliest for Zen 4 X3D chips to appear – and indeed it could still be the case that even if we get a reveal at CES, the processors may not arrive until next month. sales are a while after that.

That said, the suggestion here certainly seems to be a January launch, or at least the X3D versions coming out soon. And in fairness, that’s what AMD needs in terms of the need to beef up its Zen 4 ranks as soon as possible to compete with Intel’s Raptor Lake.

It’s worth noting that given the rather different angles of these two recent rumor dumps, we should probably be even more cautious about all this speculation for now. At least now we don’t have to wait long for CES to find out what AMD is going to reveal there.