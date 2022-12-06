Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Tech

AMD RX 7900 XTX leak hints at a GPU that threatens Nvidia’s RTX 4080

by Jacky
written by Jacky
AMD RDNA 3 GPUs could be hard to buy when they’re launched

AMD’s incoming RX 7900 XTX graphics card has been spotted in leaked benchmarks that put the performance of the RDNA 3 flagship in the same ballpark as the RTX 4080 – and since Team Red’s GPU is a lot cheaper, Nvidia might be concerned.

As Tom’s hardware (opens in new tab) spotted, Benchleaks – a regular source of benchmark spills on Twitter – picked up Geekbench results for the RX 7900 XTX (add your own spice, as with all leaks).

