AMD releases its own noise suppression tool to take on Nvidia’s RTX Broadcast

AMD accidentally leaked its noise canceling feature last week, and now it’s officially making it available as part of its Adrenalin software. The last Adrenaline Edition 22.7.1 update includes AMD Noise Suppression, which reduces background noise using a real-time deep learning algorithm.

AMD Noise Suppression works the same way as RTX Broadcast, allowing you to filter out unwanted background noise from your own microphone or even someone else’s device when you’re on a call. AMD has integrated its noise canceling function directly in the Adrenaline interfaceso you don’t need to download a separate app like Nvidia requires to use RTX Broadcast.

To take advantage of AMD Noise Suppression, you’ll need a Ryzen 5000 series CPU or higher, or a Radeon RX 6000 series or newer GPU, and the feature can be enabled in the audio and video portion of the Adrenalin software.

Nvidia surprised us with RTX Voice (now RTX Broadcast) a few years ago, and since then we’ve seen Discord, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet all add background noise cancellation. While it’s great to have support for many different apps, implementations vary and the great thing about RTX Broadcast and AMD Noise Suppression is that it creates a virtual microphone that you can use in any app.

In addition to suppressing background noise, AMD’s latest drivers also include more OpenGL optimizations. AMD says: Minecraft will see a performance improvement of up to 85 percent over the previous driver. Radeon Boost with Variable Rate Shading has also been added to Elden Ring, Valorantand Resident Evil Village. This will essentially use different shading rates in parts of an image to improve image quality and performance.

AMD’s Radeon Super Resolution upscaling feature is now supported on discrete Radeon RX 5000 and RX 6000 series GPUs in laptops, and now includes full-screen borderless support. This driver-based solution will scale up and improve the performance of any game where AMD’s superior FidelityFX Super Resolution is not integrated.