AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX GPU proves mixed bag for content creators

Content creators are looking at the new AMD Radeon RX 7900XTX could be a disappointment.

Benchmarking the GPU in popular content creation apps, Puget Systems (opens in new tab) found that AMD’s latest offering fell short of rival Nvidia’s standards.

The results are consistent with our own tests, where the graphics card remains an excellent option gaming PCs but the performance of creative workloads can best be described as “just okay”.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX: Benchmarking

The team at Puget put the GPU to the test and released a range of video editing software , VFX software and 3D modeling software on Team Red’s most powerful graphics card.

Solve DaVinci was the first to go. The free video editing software is well equipped to take advantage of high-end GPUs, and this is where the graphics card shined.

According to Puget, the 7900 XTX showed more than a 30% overall performance improvement compared to the older one Radeon 6900XT . It even slipped out of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 to reach the top position.

It also achieved high marks in the H.264/HEVC and RAW debayering tests, outperforming the 6900 XT and being roughly comparable to the RTX 4090.

Then the custom PC builder tried out Adobe Premiere Pro , which doesn’t make much use of GPUs as a whole. Overall, it improved performance by 22% over previous AMD GPUs. However, it failed to beat the RTX 4090 or 4080, with Puget noting that it was “more in line with the RTX 3080 and 3090 models.”

In Adobe after effects , the 7900 XTX proved to be a mid-table performer. As with other tests, performance was generally superior to the 6900 XT, but failed to keep up with speed GeForce 4080 3090 or 4090.

The card also did not perform well in Unreal Engine with mixed results when used alongside the top game development tool. The team found “in rasterized workloads the 7900 XTX performs quite well, in one test almost matching the slightly more expensive RTX 4080. But in the other rasterized test the 7900 XTX had the lowest score of all cards tested.”

Finally, the 7900 XTX was used for 3D rendering software Blender. And it makes a grim read, with the GPU “unable to match the rendering power of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX series.” While GPU rendering showed a 70% performance boost compared to AMD’s RX 6900 XT, Nvidia’s RTX 4080 turned out to be nearly three times faster.

Ultimately, Puget Systems suggested that while certain content creation workloads would benefit from the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX, Nvidia’s lineup remained the first choice for creators.