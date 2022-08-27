Ambulance worker says Twitter refused to remove her photo from a page users rate women for sex 

<!–

An ambulance worker has said Twitter refused to remove her photo from a page asking its 133,700 followers to choose women they want to sleep with.

Abbey Desmond, 25, heard about the page two weeks ago and found nearly 100 strangers discussing whether they’d rather sleep with her or her best friend.

An account she’d never seen before had lifted a photo from her own page without permission and urged followers to “pick one girl.” Miss Desmond said, ‘It was like, judge which one you want first, the blonde or the brunette.

‘I didn’t go through all the comments because I thought, ‘This is disgusting, I can’t handle this kind of thing.’” The comments poured in – one user said, ‘Blondie first for me! Then the bouncy brown-haired one.’ Another said, “Can’t I have both?”

By the time the commentary was finished, Miss Desmond had deactivated her Twitter account. She said, “I’m used to trolls and mean people, but being pitted against your best buddy is just really hurtful. It’s just so humiliating.”

Miss Desmond and her friends reported the account to Twitter, but were told it had not violated the site’s security policy and would not be removed.

The account has shared more than 2,000 photos. Most appear to have been used without the women’s knowledge. Some of the girls pictured appear very young – in one image a girl is standing next to 18th birthday balloons. Another shows five young women; one man, who chose a girl, added, “I hope they aren’t school girls.”

Professor Clare McGlynn, an online sexual harassment expert from Durham University, said: ‘It’s the online equivalent of walking down the street and being harassed, but because it’s online it can reach thousands of people.’

She added that Twitter was “ineffective and quick to deal with reports of abusive behaviour,” calling the images of young-looking girls “horrifying and worrying, but not surprising.” The account owner did not respond to a request for comment.

A Twitter spokesperson said users should not “share private media, such as images or videos from individuals, without their consent,” but admitted “we know there is still work to be done.”

Last night, after contacting the Daily Mail, Twitter suspended the account.