Ambulance unions have made a choice to inflict harm on patients, warns Health Secretary

Ambulance unions have made “a conscious decision to harm patients” by quitting their jobs in a bitter pay dispute, the health minister said.

Steve Barclay has resolutely blamed the striking door, as thousands of paramedics from three unions stage industrial action today.

NHS and ambulance trusts across the country have reported critical incidents, with some fearing patients will die or remain permanently disabled due to lack of urgent care.

People have been warned to use services ‘sensibly’, to only call 999 in life-threatening situations and not to do anything ‘risky’.

The strikes will see staff walk out of all ambulance services in England and Wales, except those in the East of England and the Isle of Wight.

Thousands of ambulance workers across England and Wales went on strike today. Pictured: Vehicles at Hollymoor Ambulance Hub in Birmingham

It is feared that the lack of ambulance crews could lead to patients dying or becoming disabled due to the lack of urgent care. Pictured: Police cars parked, but no ambulances, at Royal Liverpool Hospital

Health Secretary Steve Barclay has slammed unions for ‘making a conscious choice to harm patients’. Pictured: The Minister of Health seen outside 10 Downing Street

Today’s strike, the first of its kind in more than 30 years, will see workers from the Unison, Unite and GMB unions quit their jobs.

Unions have said that in areas where the strike is taking place, they only provide cover for immediately life-threatening situations.

This means retirees who fall, stroke victims and even those with heart attacks are at risk of failing – with the prospect of people being taken to hospital in taxis.

Mr Barclay, who was in desperate talks with unions last night to prevent today's strikes, said they are the ones putting patient safety at risk.

He said: ‘We now know that the NHS contingency plans will not cover all 999 calls. Ambulance unions have deliberately chosen to harm patients.’

Unions have criticized the government, saying it failed to negotiate with them during the dispute. They say that while payment is an issue on the table, they also want changes to improve conditions and patient safety.

Unison general secretary Christina McAnea said last night that it is “absolutely the fault of the government” if people die in the action.

Who’s on strike? Ambulance workers from three unions – the GMB, Unison and Unite – today quit their jobs. It affects the following ambulance trusts in England and Wales: North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust

Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust

North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust

Midlands Ambulance Service University NHS Foundation Trust

East Midlands Ambulance Service NHS Trust

South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust

South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust

South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust

London Ambulance Service NHS Trust

Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust is not affected, as are Isle of Wight ambulance crews. Staff in Scotland and Northern Ireland are also not participating in the strike.

She branded the government “totally irresponsible” and told TalkTV: “The only time they called me to a meeting was today, the day before the strike, and it’s completely irresponsible of them to refuse any kind of discussion or negotiation to start with us. .’

Mr Barclay said he was determined to avoid the ‘dangerous trap’ of being forced to negotiate with unions every winter.

He said: ‘The British people would not be forgiven if politicians like me spent every winter frozen in bargaining with unions rather than pushing ahead and solving the very real challenges we face as a country.’

However, the threat of further industrial action looms on the horizon. There will be another ambulance strike on December 28, with Ms McAnea warning that 999 call handlers could be next to join them.

Ms McAnea said: ‘We haven’t made a decision yet on how long it will last or which groups we will pull out, but as an example, the group coming out tomorrow is our road crews.

“So those are the people who are out there and the ambulances, those are the paramedics, the technicians, the specialized paramedics who go out to solve specific problems. They are the ones who will strike tomorrow.

“What we haven’t done is to get the control room personnel out. So the people handling the 999 calls will still be working tomorrow. In fact, they will be incredibly busy because they will be the ones reviewing all the calls, as they do every day. But that is an option for us, that we also bring out our 999 members.’

It comes a day after thousands of Royal College of Nursing (RCN) workers quit their jobs amid their pay dispute with the government.

Other industries have also seen workers strike, including the Border Force, railway workers, bus workers and postal workers.