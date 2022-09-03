Ambulance delays during the pandemic saw 33 people die in Victoria

Thirty-three Victorians died after answer times for triple-zero calls rose to ‘unacceptable’ levels during the COVID-19 pandemic, a long-awaited report shows.

The state’s emergency call performance between December 1, 2020 and May 31, 2022 has been uncovered in an assessment by the Inspector General of Emergency Management (IGEM), released Saturday.

The benchmark for Victoria’s triple-zero call service, operated by the Emergency Services Telecommunications Authority (ESTA), is that 90 percent of ambulance calls are answered within five seconds.

But Inspector General Tony Pearce found the benchmark was missing: In September 2021, 67.8 percent of calls were answered within five seconds, before hitting a low in January 2022 when only 39 percent of calls were answered on time.

This means that at the all-time low, fewer than four in ten calls were answered in line with the benchmark.

“During this period, the Victorian government ended the latest in a series of lockdowns and began easing restrictions,” says its 150-page report.

“This contributed to a significant increase in call volume, with ESTA answering approximately 2,800 calls per day for eight months, which is 400 more per day than the 2020/21 average.”

ESTA reported the lowest emergency call response performance in its history in the six months from October 2021 to March this year.

This resulted in thousands of callers having to wait more than a minute each month for ESTA to answer their emergency call.

Some calls, Mr Pearce said, were queued for “totally unacceptable” lengths of time – 10 minutes, 15 minutes and longer.

Forty potential ‘adverse reactions’ related to delays in answering calls, decisions on command and control of the agencies and/or problems with ambulance services.

Of those 40 events, 33 patients did not survive.

No findings have been made as to whether the performance problems may have contributed to the deaths of those 33 patients, or whether more rapid intervention may have prevented their deaths.

That should be decided by the coroner’s court, Mr Pearce said.

But resourcing was a major reason for caller delays, with ESTA missing “missing opportunities” to recruit and deploy additional call takers during the pandemic.

Response times have improved since the assessment began in January 2022, rising to 86.2 percent in five seconds in June this year.

“This improvement is undoubtedly due to some urgent government interventions and the dedicated efforts of ESTA,” he said.

Mr Pearce made 42 findings and eight recommendations, all of which are recognized by the government.

This assessment comes after an earlier assessment by former Victoria Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton of ESTA, which recommended that the agency be renamed, brought under government control and dissolved.

Emergency Relief Minister Jaclyn Symes expressed her condolences to those who had lost their loved ones during the pandemic.

“It’s unacceptable,” she told reporters on Saturday. “That’s why we acted, that’s why we made investments.”

The government has pledged to recruit and train nearly 400 additional call-takers under a $333 million state budget package announced in May.

“Today’s ESTA is not the same as the ESTA from six months ago,” Ms Symes said. “It’s stronger, more resilient and better equipped to respond to high demand.”

The Victorian opposition has accused the government of being “arrogant and cowardly” by releasing the report on a Saturday morning.

“We’ve been asking for this report for months,” opposition spokesman Brad Battin told reporters on Saturday.

Andrews Labor government wants to hide (this) report behind the AFL final.

“This report has not shown that Daniel Andrews cut staff during the crisis. That’s a shame and that’s why people have died in this state.’