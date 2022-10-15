Ambulance called for Minnesota middle schoolers attempting ‘One Chip Challenge’ from TikTok

<!–

Students at a Minnesota high school were treated by paramedics Thursday after participating in the “One Chip Challenge” popularized on TikTok.

Several students at South View Middle School in Edina reported eye pain and difficulty breathing after exposure to chip dust — which consists of Carolina reaper powder and scorpion pepper, some of the world’s spiciest peppers.

Launched in 2016 by Paqui, the challenge requires participants to eat a single chip and wait as long as possible to drink or eat something else.

It has since gone viral on social media as people continue to struggle with the spice.

An ambulance was called to the school shortly after the chips were handed out to their classmates by a student, according to the report Star Stand.

Shortly after an assessment by paramedics and school staff, it was determined that no student needed to be taken to the hospital or poison control center for treatment.

No student has suffered a serious allergic reaction or injury as a result of the chip.

The school has since disciplined the student responsible for the incident and has warned all students of future discipline if the challenge is done again on school grounds.

According to WCCO, there have been 39 calls to the Minnesota Poison Control Center as a result of the challenge since late 2021.

Consuming the chip leads to several side effects, including vomiting, nausea, abdominal pain, sore throat and mouth pain.

Emergency doctor Dr. Travis Olives said 39 people came to the emergency room after trying the challenge.

“Essentially if you inhaled a very irritating powder on these chips, it would probably cause the same thing you’d expect from inhaling other harmful substances,” Olives said.

The 2022 edition of the Paqui ‘One Chip Challenge’ leaves a blue stain on the tongue and mouth and costs $8.99.

A label on Paqui’s website warns those who eat it of the potential side effects. Those include ‘difficulty breathing, fainting or prolonged nausea’.

The label says the challenge should be kept “out of the reach of children,” although Olives said most of the cases he’s seen have been children between the ages of 10 and 16.

As a result of the incident, South View has urged parents to talk to children about the dangers of the challenge, as it is “unsafe and disruptive to student learning.”

An earlier challenge this year that gained popularity is the ‘sleepy chicken’, or cooking raw chicken with NyQuil.

The trend became so popular early this year that the FDA was asked to make a statement about the chicken specifically, and more generally about how parents allow their children to interact with social media.

According to a recent statement from the FDA, “A social media trend that relies on peer pressure is online video clips of people abusing non-prescription drugs and encouraging viewers to do the same.”

“These video challenges, often targeting young people, can harm people — and even cause death.”