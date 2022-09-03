Amber Turner looks sensational in a purple bikini as she joins her boyfriend Dan Edgar in Ibiza

<!–

Amber Turner and her boyfriend Dan Edgar put on a much-loved show at the Blue Marlin Ibiza party club on Friday.

The TOWIE star, 29, put on a leggy display in a revealing white cover-up she wore over a purple bikini.

She wore stylish sunglasses and gold jewelry, while carrying a white beach bag.

Amber opted for a glamorous makeup look with a nude lip, while styling her blonde locks straight.

Meanwhile, Dan, 32, cut a neat figure in a white shirt and blue shorts, along with black sandals.

The pair all smiled as they hung out with a glass of wine before partying on the sand.

The pair recently returned to TV screens as a recurring cast member for the new series of the hit ITV show.

It comes after Amber lashed out at “desperate newcomers” to the cast of The Only Way Is Essex, claiming that some friendships are “fake on camera.”

But it seems Amber has already built bridges with one of the newcomers, Elma Pazar, when they were spotted enjoying a night out together.

She beamed newcomers to the show, calling them “desperate for stories,” noting that she often focuses on the receiving end of this.

Junaid Ahmed, Mia Sully, Hannah Voyen and Pia Smith also join the cast in the new series.

In an exclusive chat with MailOnline, Amber explained, “I don’t think the new cast members have any real friendships. It’s all fake for the camera.

“Or the show starts, so everyone starts seeing each other for a few weeks to look like they’re a tight-knit group.”

She called herself “a target” for TOWIE newcomers, adding: “People are desperate for stories. With me I am always a target, if they come for me they will get a reaction – it may be a story but they will get a story’