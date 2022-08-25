Amber Turner displays her figure in blue bikini as she cosies up to Dan Edgar on Ibiza boat trip

<!–

She is back on screen as a recurring cast member on the new series TOWIE.

And Amber Turner looked over the moon as she enjoyed a boat trip in Ibiza with her boyfriend Dan Edgar.

The reality star, 29, showed off her stunning figure as she donned a blue and pink patterned bikini as she soaked up the sun.

Amber showed off her bronzed tan in the two-piece, complementing her look with a pair of gold earrings and a matching necklace.

Wearing a light palette of makeup, the star let her blonde locks fall loosely over her shoulders for the outing.

She hugged her friend and fellow TOWIE star Dan, 32, who was wearing a pair of navy blue swimming trunks.

Last month, Amber lashed out at “desperate newcomers” to the cast of The Only Way Is Essex, claiming some friendships are “fake on camera.”

Couple: The TOWIE star looked incredible sitting next to her boyfriend Dan Edgar

But it seems Amber has already built bridges with one of the newcomers, Elma Pazar, when they were spotted enjoying a night out together.

She taunted newcomers to the show, labeling them “desperate for stories,” noting that she often focuses on the receiving end of this.

Junaid Ahmed, Mia Sully, Hannah Voyen and Pia Smith also join the cast in the new series.

In an exclusive chat with MailOnline, Amber explained, “I don’t think the new cast members have any real friendships. It’s all fake for the camera. Or the show kicks off so everyone gets to see each other for a few weeks to look like they’re a tight-knit group.”

She called herself “a target” for TOWIE newcomers, adding: “People are desperate for stories. With me I am always a target, if they come for me they will get a reaction – it may be a story but they will get a story’

Amber was also recently rocked by claims that her boyfriend Dan ‘flirted’ with co-star Ella Rae Wise, 22, who is 10 years his junior, on a night out in Essex.

Ella sent a voice message to friends circulating in Essex claiming that Dan has always liked her, and when Amber heard the message she was furious, a TOWIE insider claimed.

The insider revealed: “Amber couldn’t believe what she was hearing.

“She lives with Dan, they’ve been together for years and share a dog, she thought they’d moved away from rumors and gossip in Essex.

“Facing this while filming for the new series in the Dominican Republic was also difficult for her. She didn’t expect to be at the forefront of a new storyline about her relationship.”