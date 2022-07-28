Amber Portwood responds to losing custody of her son James

Amber Portwood vowed never to stop fighting for her children after losing custody of her four-year-old son James.

The 32-year-old Teen Mom OG star responded to a court decision granting her ex Andrew Glennon sole legal and physical custody of their child in a statement to Us Weekly.

“I’ve worked so hard to improve myself and improve my relationships with my children,” she told the publication in a statement. “While I’ve always been candid about my past substance abuse and struggle with mental illness, a person should be given the opportunity to redeem themselves and not be stuck with their past problems.”

“I’ve spent years building bridges and doing everything that was asked of me, including delivering 21 negative drug tests and undergoing multiple psychological evaluations, if your path wasn’t perfect, but you’ve worked hard to become a better, more stable, and caring person today.” , keep going as I want. I will never stop fighting for my children whom I love more than anything,” she added.

The statement comes after an Indianapolis judge granted Glennon sole legal and primary physical custody of their child, according to a report from The sun on Wednesday.

In addition, the judge approved 38-year-old Glennon’s request to move with James from Amber’s home state of Indiana to his parental home in California.

According to the outlet, the judge ordered Glennon to “seek and consider the mother’s opinion before making important decisions regarding the child’s medical treatment, education and religion.”

Portwood and Glennon were both ordered to undergo a monthly drug screening for the next six months, with the television personality also being ordered to “engage in individual counseling with the counselor of her choice and follow all of the counselor’s recommendations.”

However, the judge approved a new custody arrangement that will allow Portwood to spend the night with James for the first time since 2019.

The new arrangement will be rolled out in incremental phases and will begin with three days a month visit for Amber, alternating between California and Indiana.

The former couple’s custody battle began in July 2019 when Portwood was arrested and charged with two counts of domestic violence and one count of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon after she was charged with assaulting Glennon while holding James.

In October 2019, Portwood pleaded guilty to two charges of domestic violence and harassment. She was sentenced to 906 days of probation and ordered to attend parenting classes for 26 weeks.

The 16 and pregnant alum and Glennon began dating in 2017 and welcomed James in May 2018.

Teen Mom: Amber is also mom to 13-year-old daughter Leah Leann, who she shares with ex Gary Shirley, 35

Amber is also mother to 13-year-old daughter Leah Leann, who she shares with ex Gary Shirley, 35.

Portwood has a long history of legal trouble, including convictions for inflicting domestic violence on Shirley and drug possession.

After the news of the custody decision became known on Wednesday, the Marriage Boot Camp star took to Instagram Live to share her thoughts.

According to Page sixAmber, who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder, denounced the court’s decision, saying her mental illness was “used against” her.

She vowed to “stay positive” and “fight this,” while telling her fans that she was working to improve herself and not be punished for past mistakes.