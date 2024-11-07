Amber Le Bon’s boyfriend revealed as author and TikTok creator as she announces she is expecting first child

Amber Le Bon’s boyfriend has been revealed as TikTok creator and former rugby player Ben Mercer as she announces she is expecting her first baby.

Simon Le Bon’s model daughter, 35, announced she is pregnant as she shared sweet Instagram snaps of her growing baby bump on Wednesday.

While Amber has not revealed who the father of her child is, it appears she has struck up a new romance with writer Ben.

Ben previously played professional rugby before changing his career to writing and has also developed a large social media following for the content of his book.

So far, the author has written four books, the first of which was a #1 bestseller on Amazon and nominated for William Hill’s 2020 Sports Book of the Year, exploring what life is like for professional athletes outside the center of attention.

His second book, Our Race, focuses on Great Britain’s 4x100m relay team, which in 2004 had “never been worse” until they went to the Athens Olympics.

Meanwhile, Endgame is a manual for athletes experiencing the end of professional sports and helps them navigate the career transition.

His latest book, Superstrengths, is also a manual of sorts that helps guide people to “stand out in a world of infinite options.”

On his website, Ben also explains that he writes a weekly newsletter where he discusses what he thinks or learns, or what happens behind the scenes with his book and its content.

He says: “I have written, narrated and produced books, consulted on projects at the highest levels of professional sport and created content with some of the biggest brands in the world.”

Before becoming an author and content creator, Ben was a professional rugby player, but admits he “never became what I imagined.”

Detailing his journey, he revealed that he played and captained his school and college teams. He was seen joining Bath Academy while at school.

As well as captaining his university team, he also ended up playing for Newcastle Falcons Academy and Blaydon RFC during this time.

Ben says one of his biggest disappointments was playing age group rugby for England. He was selected for the England Students during his time at university, but unfortunately suffered a hamstring injury which prevented him from playing.

After his studies, he signed with Plymouth Albion for two seasons and then a year in Sydney part-time before returning to the Cornish Pirates in England before playing for a French team for four years.

She looked glowing and radiant as she cradled her burgeoning baby bump as she shared her pregnancy with the world.

She captioned her post: ‘(Scroll to the bottom for a big surprise) My favorite look while on tour @duranduran. Someone will come soon…’

Amber and Ben, who became Instagram official in August, have enjoyed a series of romantic trips together.

MailOnline has contacted Amber’s representatives for comment.

Dozens of Amber’s friends and fans flooded her comments to congratulate the mom-to-be with sweet messages.

Daisy Lowe wrote: ‘HUGE CONGRATULATIONS!!!! Huge love to you and your little growing family.”

Others added: ‘Congratulations. Much love xx’,

‘OMGGGGGGGGGGGGGG yes’,

‘I have always been as beautiful as the sun, now even more so! Congratulations and let’s hope it’s a girl.’

Amber showed off her baby bump when she made her first public appearance in London on Wednesday, hours after her announcement.

The brunette beauty looks incredible as she attended the Stone & Mason AW24 collection dinner at Julies in Holland Park.

She donned an LBD with vibrant leopard print sleeves while sipping on Wild Idol non-alcoholic sparkling wine.

At the event, the host said: “It was a great pleasure to host our 6th anniversary dinner and Stone & Mason AW24 collection launch last night at the iconic Julie’s in Holland Park.

“As a female-founded brand, it was inspiring to be surrounded by a room full of strong, driven women,” say mother-daughter duo Holly and Susan Stille of Stone & Mason.

Sienna Miller’s glamorous sister Savannah also made a star-studded arrival.

Made In Chelsea star Sophie Hermann, 37, looked nothing short of sensational in her glamorous outfit.

She paired her stunning look with thigh-high black boots and a Stone & Mason clutch.

Amber is the daughter of Duran Duran frontman Simon, 66, and supermodel Yasmin Le Bon, 60 (pictured together in 2022).

Amber followed in her mother’s footsteps by venturing into the world of modeling throughout her career.

The couple also has two other older daughters, Saffron, 33, and Tallulah, 30.

Last year, Yasmin said she and her husband Simon “don’t feel the need to renew their vows” after their “ramshackle wedding” almost 36 years ago.

Despite marrying the musician in 1985, the supermodel says she is still in love with her husband and, although she was tempted to walk down the aisle again, the A-list couple “didn’t bother” to throw a party.